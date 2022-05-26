The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on June 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building. Not-accepted items include household garbage, railroad ties, cement products and paint cans with paint in them. There will be a charge for electronics and tires.
• North Shenango Township will hold its cleanup day on June 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Loads can be dropped off for $10 each at the township building, 11586 Linn Road, Espyville. Pickup at residences is also available for $25 per load prior to May 30. No residential pickup is available on cleanup day. To schedule residential pickup, call (724) 927-2568. No paint, construction material, yard or household garbage is permitted. Televisions and other electronic devices will be permitted for $20 per item. Microwaves are $8 each. Car tires will be accepted for $5 each and truck or tractor tires are $12 each. Light ballasts will be accepted for $2 each.
• West Fallowfield Township will hold its annual cleanup day on June 11 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building. Items that will not be accepted include tires, toxic or hazardous materials, used automotive parts, electronics (TVs, computers, printers), propane bottles with valves, old lumber, shingles, concrete and plywood. Car batteries will be accepted if separated from other items. Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted if freon is removed by a registered technician and an accompanying certificate of removal is brought.
• Woodcock Township will hold its cleanup day on June 11 from 7 a.m. to noon at the township building, 16250 State Highway 86, Saegertown. Acceptable items include furniture, mattresses, mowers, bicycles, metal items and appliances (no freon). Non-acceptable items include tires (dirt or sod), construction debris, liquids (paint if completely dry), hazardous materials/chemicals, televisions, computers, printers, monitors, mouse, keyboard, florescent bulbs, propane tanks, items containing freon, wet household garbage or recycling materials.
