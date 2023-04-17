The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to The Meadville Tribune.
If your municipality holds a cleanup day, a municipal official should email information including the date, time, place and what generally is and isn’t accepted to tribune@meadvilletribune.com for inclusion in a future Tribune publication.
• Cussewago Township will hold its cleanup day on April 22 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building, 23748 N. Mosiertown Road, Saegertown. Acceptable items will include furniture, mowers and bikes. Items that will not be accepted include wet household garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, junk vehicles or boats, hazardous items or chemicals, commercial, industrial or contractor waste, or shingles. Certain items will be recycled at a cost, such as televisions, computers, monitors, printers and peripherals. To help recoup recycling fees, a $5-per-item fee will be imposed for each small item dropped off. With a limit of three, larger items such as refrigerators and console TVs will be charged $10 per item. Small passenger and light truck tires (no large truck tires or tires on rims) will be accepted with a charge of $6 each. More information: Call (814) 763-3322.
• East Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the municipal building, 23900 State Route 27. Electronics such as computers, monitors, keyboards, printers and televisions will not be accepted. Other items not accepted are roofing materials, shingles, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, anything flammable, chemicals, industrial or contractor waste, propane tanks, tires, weekly household garbage, batteries and light bulbs. Freon must be removed from appliances. Bicycles, toys, swings, tools, mowers, aluminum, copper, steel items and empty paint cans with lids removed will be accepted. Residents should be able to unload their own vehicles as directed. There will be limited assistance with heavy items. More information: Call (814) 724-5018 or email coston3@zoominternet.net.
• Randolph Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township building in Guys Mills. TVs and all screened items will be charged $20.
• Rockdale Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 29362 Miller Station Road. No tires, monitors or liquid paint will be accepted.
• Venango Township will hold its cleanup day on April 29 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the township building, 22506 Cemetery Road. Electronics such as computers, monitors and televisions will not be accepted. Other not-accepted items include paint, oil, batteries, tires, light bulbs, yard waste, household garbage or anything containing asbestos. Appliances will be accepted but must be tagged that they are without freon.
• Hayfield Township will hold its cleanup days on May 5 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and May 6 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road, Saegertown. Items that will be accepted are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, and paint cans (if dry with lids removed). Items that will not be accepted are electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris and tree branches. Appliances with freon will be accepted for $10 per item. One load per household accepted with additional loads at $20 per load. Participants should be prepared to assist township personnel with the unloading of their vehicle. Proof of residency is required. More information: Call (814) 763-6115.
• Beaver Township will hold its cleanup day on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, 3298 Parker Road, Springboro. Items not accepted will be tires, burn barrels, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc.), construction materials, wet garbage or household trash. Refrigerators/freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed. More information: Call (814) 587-3555.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring leaf/yard waste cleanup day on May 6 from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a collection site at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. The following material will be accepted: leaves, grass clippings, plant clippings, flowers, brush and branches up to 4 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length. Unacceptable material includes soils, food waste from gardens or orchards, food compost, plastics, lumber and any wood or tree limbs over 4 inches in diameter or 4 feet in length. More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
• Summit and Summerhill townships will hold a joint cleanup day on May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Township gravel pit on Route 18 just south of Harmonsburg. Acceptable items that will be taken include appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, aluminum, cast, copper and steel items. Tires that are removed from the rim will be accepted for a $5 fee, but oversized and commercial tires cannot be accepted. Paint in cans, if dry and the lids removed, will also be accepted. Freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers will incur a $25 fee, but there is no fee if a certificate of freon removal is attached. Items not acceptable include yard waste, dirt, light bulbs including compact and fluorescent tubes, household or wet garbage, bricks, rocks, concrete, roofing and construction materials. Also, whole junk vehicles, automotive fuels and fluids, chemicals, radioactive and hazardous waste, oils, propane tanks, asbestos, and commercial, industrial or contractor waste will not be accepted. Electronic waste such as TVs, consumer electronics, computers, printers and cellphones cannot be accepted. Cash or checks will be accepted. Officials will ask for verification of residence and those participating are asked to provide unloading assistance. More information: Email summit.crawford.pa@gmail.com.
• Union Township will hold a litter pickup day on May 6. Volunteers should stop at the township garage between 8 a.m. and noon. The township will supply garbage bags, vests and gloves to volunteers.
• Vernon Township will hold its cleanup day on May 6 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, 16678 McMath Ave. Proof of residency will be required. Items not accepted are electronic waste (TV or computer monitors), shingles, building materials, food items, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon, nothing over 5 feet long (except furniture), paint or hazardous waste, or regular trash. Vehicle batteries will be accepted.{div}• Woodcock Borough will hold its cleanup day May 6 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Heist Park, Gravel Run Road. All scrap metal will benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation, officials said.{/div}• Cambridge Springs Borough will hold its spring cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Carnival Grounds on Snow Alley. Items that will not be accepted are tires, batteries, liquids, hazardous materials, televisions and items that contain freon. Cost is $5 a carload, $10 a truckload, and $25 for a trailer or dump truck load.
• Sadsbury Township will hold its spring cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. Items not accepted are electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs), propane tanks, weekly household garbage, any type of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles, large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers and air conditioners will be accepted. If freon is not removed and tagged, a $5 freon removal fee will be charged per unit. Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 per tire. More information: Contact the township office at (814) 382-8579.
• Spring Township will hold its cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 23578 N. Center Road, Springboro. Residents are asked not to bring batteries, cans containing liquids, yard debris/burnables, concrete, only residential/no business materials or tires.
• Wayne Township will hold its cleanup day on May 13 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items not accepted are tires, batteries, shingles, electronics, household garbage, chemicals, paints or hazardous waste. No pickers will be permitted. More information: Visit waynetwpcc.org
• Meadville will hold a cleanup day for residents on May 20 from 8 a.m. to noon. Each vehicle-load of rubbish will be charged $10 and proof of city residency, such as a driver’s license, is required. The event will take place at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. The garage can be reached from Clark Road at its intersection with Route 322 just south of Channellock. Signs will be posted to assist drivers in locating the garage. Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will also be accepted but must be kept separate from other debris. Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with freon, and thermostats containing mercury. More information: Call (814) 724-6000.
• Union Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building at 7236 Mercer Pike. Items that will not be accepted include tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents or any liquids, hazardous waste or asbestos items, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics which require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Computers, tablets, monitors and TVs can be recycled at various area businesses. Appliances with freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted. Residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed. There will be limited assistance with heavy items.
• West Mead Township will hold its cleanup day on May 20 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. Acceptable items are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, vehicle parts, batteries and building materials from individuals only. Any roofing shingles or miscellaneous small items must be boxed or contained. Items not accepted are normal weekly trash and garbage, televisions, computers, cellphones, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, flammable liquids, chemicals, hazardous waste and commercial, industrial or contractor waste. No loose shingles or propane tanks will be accepted. Township police will check identification. A charge of $30 will be made after the second pickup load from the same person. More information: Call (814) 336-1271, email westmead@westmead.org or visit westmead.org.
• South Shenango Township will hold its cleanup days on May 31 and June 1 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the township building, 6865 Collins Road, Jamestown. Items not permitted are household garbage, railroad ties, cement products, and paint cans with paint. There will be a charge for electronics, televisions and appliances. The fee will be determined when the device is brought in. There also will be a charge for tires.
