The Crawford County Commissioners have set the pre-canvass and canvassing times for votes in the upcoming general election, following the same time frame used during the primary earlier this year.
Unanimous votes to set the pre-canvassing and canvass times were performed at an election board meeting Wednesday.
A public pre-canvassing, which involves the opening of only the outer envelopes of mail-in and absentee ballots, will take place on Election Day, next Tuesday, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Crawford County Courthouse.
Canvassing, which is the opening of the secrecy envelope containing the actual ballots, will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Election Day. It will run until 10:30 p.m., and then resume daily starting Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. until completed.
Commissioner Christopher Soff, who is the chair of the election board, also gave a reminder during the earlier commissioner meeting for voters who requested mail-in ballots to return their ballots by 8 p.m. on Election Day. Of the nearly 5,000 main-in ballots sent out, Soff said around 2,300 have yet to be returned.
"Reminder postmarks do not count," Soff said. "So they must be in our possession" by that time.
