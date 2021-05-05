The following are Crawford County cleanup dates and times submitted to the Tribune.
• Hayfield Township cleanup days are Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 17882 Townhouse Road, Saegertown. Items that will be accepted: appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, equipment, metal items, car parts and batteries, and paint cans (if dry with lids removed). Items that will not be accepted: electronics, TV screens, computer monitors, normal weekly trash, food items, bricks, rocks, concrete, whole junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, hazardous waste, liquids, commercial, industrial and/or contractor waste, building materials, shingles, lumber, burn barrels, yard debris and tree branches. Appliances with Freon will be accepted for $10 per item. One load per household, additional loads may be accepted for $20 per load. Please be prepared to assist township personnel with the unloading of your vehicle. Hayfield Township will not be responsible for accidents, injuries or damages to vehicles or personal property. Proof of residency required. More information: Call (814) 763-6115.
• Vernon Township cleanup day is Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the township building. Proof of residency will be required. Materials not accepted at the cleanup include TV or computer monitors, shingles, building materials, food, dirt, stones, tires, logs, tree branches, grass clippings, liquids, items with freon (such as freezers, refrigerators or air conditions), nothing more than 5 feet long excluding furniture, paint, hazardous waste or regular trash. Vehicle batteries will be accepted.
• Wayne Township cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 26965 Deeter Road, Cochranton. Items not being accepted: tires, batteries, electronics, shingles, household garbage, chemicals, paints or hazardous waste. More information: Visit waynetwpcc.org or call (814) 425-3299.
• East Fairfield Township cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building, 6760 Franklin Pike, Cochranton.
• Sadsbury Township cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the township municipal building, 9888 Route 285, Conneaut Lake. Items not accepted are: electronics (including computers, monitors, printers, TVs, etc.), weekly household garbage, any type of hazardous material or liquid waste, roof shingles, and large quantities of building materials. Refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners will be accepted. If freon is not removed and tagged, a $4 freon removal fee will be charged per unit. Car and light truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $5 per tire. More information: Call (814) 382-8579.
• Spring Township cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the municipal building, 23578 N. Center Road, Springboro. Only one load per residence. Residents are asked not to take batteries, cans containing liquids, yard debris and burnables, concrete or tires. No business materials will be accepted.
• Summit Township and Summerhill Township participate in a joint cleanup day Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit Township Gravel Pit on Route 18, south of Harmonsburg. This is open only to residents of the townships; verification of residence may be requested. You will be required to unload your own vehicle. The following items will not be accepted: lumber, building materials, burn barrels, burnables, household trash, wet garbage and electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc). Car and truck tires will be accepted for a fee of $4 each, but no large truck or tractor tires will be accepted. More information: Call Summerhill Township at (814) 587-2343 or 587-2262, or Summit Township at (814) 382-5058 or (814) 382-7140.
• Conneaut Township cleanup day is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 4026 W. Center Road, Linesville. Acceptable items are: appliances, metal items including metal sheeting and cleaned and/or hard dry paint cans. The township will accept one TV and one computer (laptop or tower with monitor) per household. If a household submits more than one TV or computer, the cost is $5 per TV and computer. The township will accept one toilet per household. If additional toilets are submitted, the cost is $5 per toilet with up to four per household. The township will accept tires at $5 a tire and no more than four tires per household. Only cash will be accepted for payment. Items not accepted are regular household garbage and burnables or construction material such as drywall, shingles or wood. More information: Contact the township garage at (814) 683-5091 or township secretary Telce Varee at (814) 587-3185.
• City of Meadville cleanup day is May 15 from 8 a.m. to noon at the city’s Public Works garage, 1340 S. Cottage St. Each vehicle-load is $10 and proof of residency is required. Construction materials such as bricks, concrete blocks and shingles from individual homeowners, dried paint cans, mattresses and batteries of all types will be accepted. Yard waste and organic materials will be taken but must be kept separate from other debris. Items not accepted include electronics (TVs, phones, computers, monitors), fluorescent light bulbs, liquids including paint and household chemicals, tires, junk vehicles, household trash including clothing, appliances with Freon (unless Freon has been removed and the appliance is appropriately tagged), and thermostats containing mercury.
• Union Township cleanup day is May 15 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township maintenance building, 7236 Mercer Pike. Items that will not be accepted include: tires, batteries, chemicals, paints, solvents or any liquids, hazardous waste, shingles, building materials, commercial garbage, household garbage or diapers. Electronics that require recycling by state law cannot be accepted. Appliances with Freon removed, bicycles, scrap metal or other metals will be accepted. The event is open to township residents only and there is no charge. As a precaution against COVID-19 spread, residents will be required to unload their own vehicles as directed by supervisors. There will be limited assistance with heavy items. Residents are asked to wear masks and follow all current guidelines for public health.
• West Mead Township cleanup day is May 15 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Crawford County Fairgrounds. In unanimously approving plans for the event earlier this month, supervisors noted that in a change from past cleanup days propane tanks will not be accepted this year. Other unacceptable items include normal weekly trash and wet garbage, bricks, rocks and concrete, junk vehicles, tires, chemicals, contractor waste, loose shingles or unboxed small items. Electronic items and computer equipment also will not be accepted. Among the items that can be dropped off are appliances, furniture, mattresses, toys, bicycles, swings, tools, mowers, vehicle parts (except for batteries), building materials from individuals (such as boxed shingles, lumber, drywall and windows). Paint cans are also acceptable if the remaining paint is dry and the lids have been removed. Participants should enter the fairgrounds through Gate 3 and should be prepared to assist township personnel with unloading. More information: Visit westmead.org or call (814) 336-1271.
• Cambridge Springs cleanup day is May 22. Residents can drop off items at the old recycling center at the end of Hicks Alley and Poplar Street between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. The following items will not be accepted: tires, batteries, liquids, hazardous materials, items with Freon, and televisions.
• East Fallowfield Township cleanup day is May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building, 10180 Adamsville Road, Hartstown. No household garbage, lawn clippings, tires, paint, appliances, construction material or electronics will be accepted.
• North Shenango Township cleanup day is June 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items can be dropped off at township building at a cost of $10 per load. Pickup at residence is $25 and must be paid prior to May 31. There will be no pickups on June 5. To schedule a pickup, call (724) 927-2568. No paint, construction material, yard or household garbage will be accepted. Items accepted include TVs and electronics at $20 each, microwaves at $8 each, car tires at $5 each, truck/tractor tires at $12 each, and light ballasts at $2 each.
• West Fallowfield Township cleanup day is June 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the township building. Proof of residency is required. Refrigerators and freezers will be accepted but gas must be removed by a registered technician and certification must accompany unit. Car batteries will be accepted if separated from other items. Tires, toxic or hazardous materials, used automotive parts, electronics (TVs, computers, printers), propane bottles with valves, old lumber, shingles, concrete and plywood will not be accepted.
• Greenwood Township cleanup day is Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon at the township building at 14743 F Road, Atlantic. The township will not accept tires, batteries, electronics (TVs, radios, computers, etc), building/roofing materials, burn barrels, chemicals, paints, solvents, any liquids, hazardous waste, diapers, household or commercial garbage. Refrigerators/freezers will be accepted if the refrigerant has been removed.
• Woodcock Township cleanup day is Sept. 18 from 7 a.m. to noon. More information will be announced at a later date.