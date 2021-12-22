HARRISBURG — Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CCCTC) is set to receive $50,000 as part of a round of grants issued by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.
The grant issuance was announced Tuesday by Gov. Tom Wolf, and will be going to 39 Career and Technical Centers and three school districts across 28 counties. The competitive grants are to be used to purchase new equipment "aligned to training students for jobs in high-demand through the Career and Technical Education Equipment Grant program."
In total, the grants amount to nearly $1.5 million, with a maximum of $50,000 possible per grant. The CCCTC is the only Crawford County education institution to receive funds from the grant.
"There is an incredible number of job openings for skilled workers in communities throughout Pennsylvania," Wolf said. "This equipment will allow young people to get the hands-on training they need for those good jobs that pay family sustaining wages."
The grants must be matched dollar-for-dollar from a local source, which can include local school funds or contributions from business and industry partners.