A county institution that specializes in hands-on education wants to give visitors a chance to see up-close how its 16 programs work.
The Crawford County Career and Technical Center (CTC) will host an open house Nov. 17 from 6 to 8 p.m.
“Students from Crawford County CTC are frequent winners of local, state and national awards through SkillsUSA, a student organization available to all CCCTC students,” the school said in a statement announcing the event. “Students also have the opportunity to be involved in the National Technical Honor Society.”
Among the CTC’s most recent award-winning students was 2021 graduate Andrew Locke, who won the gold medal for cosmetology in the national SkillsUSA Championships.
The CTC offers 16 programs for high school students, ranging from the recently expanded welding program to culinary arts, from early childhood education to computer and information services. The school also offers two cooperative education programs in which students are paired with employers to acquire on-the-job training. School officials will be available throughout the open house to explain the various offerings and answer any questions.
Additional opportunities for adult learners are also available at the CTC. Evening classes in computer, medical, welding, machining and residential wiring fields are offered each semester. The school holds classes for the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College throughout the year and offers nearly 300 instructor-facilitated online courses in areas such as web page design, sales and marketing, and digital photography.
“Come discover what an education at the Crawford County CTC can do for you!” school Director Kevin Sprong said in announcing the event.
The center is located at 860 Thurston Road. Masks are required for event participants.