The Crawford County Care Center, the county-owned nursing home in Saegertown, is going up for sale.
On Wednesday, the three members of the Crawford County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to ratify a listing contract with Walker & Dunlop Inc., a commercial real estate broker. They also unanimously ratified seeking requests for proposals to acquire and operate the care center.
In announcing plans March 3 to seek a potential sale of the 157-bed facility, commissioners cited its projected total deficit of $5.5 million by the end of 2024.
Low insurance reimbursement rates, a low patient census and staffing shortages have the care center on a path to lose $2.4 million this year and $3.1 million in 2024, commissioners said. The care center is supposed to operate on a self-sufficient basis.
But, commissioners also said any sale of the care center requires ample research and a full vetting of any prospective buyers.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners confirmed to The Meadville Tribune that if no satisfactory buyer is found, the county will continue to operate the nursing home.
However, the county then will need to make operational changes to stem the facility’s projected operational deficit — which has been running at almost $8,000 a day.
When commissioners announced the proposed sale in early March, only 82 of the 157 beds were occupied. Of those 82 patients, 69 of them, or 84 percent, were Medicaid patients, rather than privately insured individuals.
The current census has 83 patients with 84 percent, or 69 of the 83 residents, being Medicaid patients, Tonya Moyer, the home’s administrator, said Wednesday.
It costs the county $294 a day per occupied bed versus a Medicaid reimbursement rate of only $179 a day — a difference of $115 per Medicaid patient — or a daily deficit of $7,935 at the care center, according to commissioners.
Commissioners have said a private entity should be able to operate the home without a loss due to different regulations and reimbursement rates for private sector and government-run facilities.
