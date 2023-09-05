Active Aging Inc., the Crawford County Area Agency on Aging, will host listening sessions on the Department of Aging’s development of the Master Plan for Older Adults.
This 10-year, state-led and stakeholder-driven strategic plan is designed to help transform the infrastructure and coordination of services for older Pennsylvanians. The master plan will also reflect the needs and preferences of this population to live where they choose and access the supports they need to thrive and age in place.
The listening sessions will take place at:
• The Active Aging Bair Family Center, 237 S. Pymatuning St., Linesville, Sept. 11 at 6:30 p.m.
• Titusville Area Senior Center, 714 E. Main St., Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.
Stakeholders, older adults and people living with disabilities, their families, caregivers and community leaders are invited to hear an overview of the plan, its core principles, and why such a plan is needed for Pennsylvania. There will be opportunities for those in attendance to provide comments and input on the plan.
Those interested in attending the listening sessions should RSVP at (814) 336-1792 or (800) 753-8827.
Individuals who are unable to attend can still provide input on the plan. They can either email AgingPlan@pa.gov; provide feedback through an online form; or mail the Pennsylvania Department of Aging, c/o Master Plan, 555 Walnut St., 5th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101.
