Crawford County approved a 2022 budget totaling $72 million that doesn't increase county property taxes.
Commissioners gave unanimous approval Wednesday to a budget totaling $72,222,874 and it keeps county real estate taxes at 21.85 mills for 2022.
At 21.85 mills, the county real estate taxes for a property with an assessed value of $23,500 — Crawford County's median assessment — remain at $513.48 for 2022.
Commissioners Eric Henry, Francis Weiderspahn Jr. and Christopher Soff said in November they wanted a 2022 budget with no tax increase. The county's proposed 2022 budget was about $800,000 out of balance in mid-November.
At their meeting Wednesday, commissioners said they appreciated the work of the county's finance department, as well as various elected officials and county department heads, in trimming the budget to bring it into balance.
"I think people need to realize the budget process is more of a year-round thing anymore just to make sure we don't overspend what we have attributed to each line item," Henry said in approving the budget.
Stephanie Franz, the county's chief financial officer, told the Tribune following the meeting the county worked with departments on cutting back on travel as one way to bring the budget into balance.
"Definitely virtual (travel) rather than being there in person," Franz said. "Also, looking at not more than two people going to a conference unless you get prior approval from the commissioners."
"We also looked at some of the (computer) software upgrades that we were hoping to get done in 2022, but aren't necessarily due — pushing them off to 2023 or moving them into the capital expenditure budget," she said.
The county's 2022 budget totals $72,222,874 with $33,808,371 of it the general operating budget, which covers day-to-day expenses.
The total budget also has Human Services, Crawford County Care Center, Domestic Relations, Children and Youth Services, Wireline/911, Medical Assistance Transportation Program, Liquid Fuels and other budgets.
Commissioners also unanimously voted to keep the county's total tax millage rate on real estate taxes at 21.85 mills for 2022. The rate uses 20.25 mills for the operating budget, 0.90 mills to pay for the county's judicial center project, and 0.70 mills dedicated to fund the county's library system.
Commissioners recessed Wednesday's meeting to 3 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Assembly Room of the courthouse to take action on a separate 2022 capital budget for the county and any outstanding 2021 invoices.
