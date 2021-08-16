The number of Crawford County Agricultural Hall of Famers grew Sunday.
Selected to receive this year’s Hall of Fame awards were Kenneth and Phyllis Carr of Saegertown, and the Burns family — Kenneth, Glenn, John and Chuck (posthumously) of Saegertown, while the Ag-Industry Award went to the Crawford County Dairy Princess Committee.
Agricultural organizations and previous recipients of the Agricultural Hall of Fame and Ag-Industry awards selected the recipients. Nominations were solicited from interested ag-related organizations and businesses as well as former recipients. Each organization or individual may submit two nominees for Hall of Fame, which may include those who have retired from farming, are currently involved in farming, or from the service industry or organization. One ag-industry nomination may also be submitted.
• • •
Kenneth and Phyllis Carr met while showing dairy cattle at the Crawford County Fair in 1953.
Ken was a charter member of the Blooming Valley 4-H Dairy Club, and Phyllis was a member of the Coons Corners Agricultural 4-H Club from 1946-55, and a member of the Coons Corners Home Ec Club from 1947-55.
Ken was instrumental in bringing a rodeo to Crawford County to raise funds for county 4-H.
In 1976, he was vice chairman of the fair's Saddle Horse and Pony Department. He served as chairman from 1978 through 2012, and from 2013 through today, he's again vice chairman.
In 1976, Phyllis reorganized Coons Corners 4-H Club and served as leader until 1980. From 1981 to 2001, she was leader in 4-H Odds ‘N’ Ends 4-H Club. She assists with several beautification projects at the Crawford County Fairgrounds and served as chair of the Crawford County Fair’s 75th Anniversary Committee.
• • •
More than 100 years ago, the Burns brothers, Kenneth and Glenn, started their life’s path involving draft horses.
In their teen years, they were involved in helping with the horses that pulled the trolley from Meadville to the Fountain House located on Route 86. At the same time, 12-year-old Kenneth continued to learn a lifelong trade of butchering and meat cutting at the Meadville Market House that’s still in existence.
In 1946, the Burns brothers organized a large horse pulling contest where the Crawford County Fairgrounds is today. The contest was a huge success that provided a venue for area farmers to showcase their teams' strengths. The following year, 1947, the first Draft Horse Department at the fair was started with Glenn and Kenneth as co-chairmen. They held this position for 36 years, always promoting draft horses for their strength for farm work and breeds that were shown for grace and beauty.
In 1976, John joined his dad, Kenneth, in the livestock hauling business. John continued to serve the older family farms plus acquired younger farmers taking their livestock to local markets. He carried on the tradition of hauling 4-H and FFA members’ animals to attend the local fairs and district shows. The annual livestock auction was a big event that he hauled to and from the fair, purchased a pig or two and all at no charge to the members.
At the end of John’s hauling years, he and his father had together hauled for 100 years and serviced hundreds of farmers and some second generations. Their longevity can be attributed to being trustworthy, knowledgeable, and always putting the best interest of their customer, the farmer, first.
Chuck had plans to work the family farm, but was drafted in 1972. During this time, he was married, had a family, and needed to work away from the farm. He never lost his interest in agriculture. Eventually, he was drawn back to the farm after John acquired a couple of draft horses from the Burns brothers. The pair were descendants of Leonet, the National Champion stallion owned by Glenn and Kenneth. This sparked an interest in draft horse showing at area fairs. The Draft Horse Department was declining but he could see ways to build it back to a destination show for draft horse showmen in the tri-state area. His persistence to improving the show and encouraging exhibitors to come was eventually why he was asked to become the department chairman, a position he held for 18 years until his untimely death.
While heading the department, he made improvements to draft horse facilities, coordinated safety protocol for spectators and exhibitors at the show ring, and worked with other departments for the betterment of the fair experience. Over the years at the Percheron auctions, he was able to make contacts with Canadian showmen that eventually brought the Futurity Class to the fair for the first time. He and his family showed at various fairs in the tri-state area that led to more exhibitors coming to the fair.
His highest achievement as chairman was bringing the renowned six-horse hitch competition to the fair. It was a free grandstand event that hundreds of fairgoers loved to watch.
So, in a span of the 100-plus years, Kenneth, Glenn, John and Chuck spent their lives in agriculture with horses, fairs, livestock trucks and ending with a fair all involving local farms.
• • •
The Crawford County Dairy Princess Committee was established in 1973 by a committee that consisted of David and Kaye Slusser, Charles and Joan Black, Wayne and Jessie Stainbrook, John and Cindi Kunz, and Blaine Schlosser, Crawford County Extension Service director.
There have been numerous people involved over the 49 years, guiding young ladies in all kinds of enrichment courses to gain confidence, poise, strength, and knowledge of the dairy industry, among other topics. Any young lady who has participated in this program will tell you how much work it was and how much they learned, contacts they made, and how they grew over the years.
The first county dairy princess, Ruth Stein, was crowned in 1973; in 2022, the committee will crown the 50th young lady to fulfill this role. The program is not just a "crown event" but the young ladies work hard all year long to promote the whole ag-industry, not just the dairy field. They are the face out in public and promote the product as well as the way of life and the love of farming that all of agriculture feels for their job.
The Crawford County Dairy Princess Committee has been a part of the county’s farming industry for 49 years.