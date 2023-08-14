WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — The Crawford County Agricultural Hall of Fame’s three newest members are being lauded for their commitments to agriculture as well as agricultural education of youth.
The county’s agricultural community honored Laura Dengler of Saegertown and brothers James and Dennis Rynd of Cochranton as the newest inductees. Also, Marburger Farm Dairy received the 2023 Ag Industry Award in the ceremony Sunday at New Beginnings Church of God located near the Crawford County Fairgrounds.
The Hall of Fame and Ag Industry honorees also received citations from both the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Pennsylvania Senate.
The former Crawford County Council of Ag Organizations began the Hall of Fame Awards in 1981 as a way to honor those in the ag community. Crawford County Pomona Grange now administers the awards.
Laura Dengler
Laura Dengler has a simple philosophy about why she helps to teach children about agriculture.
“We’ve got to educate them about where our food comes because without agriculture is there no food,” she said in her brief acceptance speech.
“I was very surprised and honored,” Dengler, 63, said when told she’d be a Hall of Fame inductee this year.
The continued support of family and friends helps drive Dengler in wanting to enlighten youth. “It’s all about student education,” she explained.
Dengler works at the Crawford County Conservation District helping to educate landowners about wise land use and encouraging voluntary cooperation to achieve farm conservation planning.
She’s been actively involved in two ag industries — dairy and maple.
A volunteer with the Blooming Valley 4-H Club, she went on to become a leader of the Kids-n-Kows 4-H Club. As a leader, she guided children, helping them to become better showmen, understand the dairy industry and live out the 4-H pledge of “to make the best better.”
When her daughters were both Crawford County Alternate Dairy Princesses, Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Queens and Pennsylvania State Maple Sweethearts, Dengler helped them prepare presentations and drove them to their programs.
Dengler is an active participant and former office holder of the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Association and the Pennsylvania State Maple Association. She’s been coordinator for the Maple Queen program at the local and state levels.
She’s been a longtime participant in the Northwest Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Association’s taste and tour, opening her sugar house to educate thousands of people about the product. In 2020, she was inducted into its Hall of Fame.
Dennis and James Rynd
Brothers Dennis Rynd, 76, and James Rynd, 73, of Cochranton, are sixth-generation farmers at Rynd Home Dairy Farm outside of Cochranton. The large farm has 410 head of dairy cattle with a milking herd around 180. The farm has 500 acres and rent an additional 200 acres growing crops for the herd.
Though the farm is in its seventh and eighth generations with Dennis’ son, Brooks, and grandson, Jack, involved, the elder Rynds still remain active — with both surprised at being honored.
“I had no idea,” James said when he learned of being a recipient a couple of months back.
“When you grow up with it, it gets in your blood and it’s hard to get it out,” he said with a smile following the ceremony.
Though farming is a demanding job, “It means a lot to work with family and like what you do,” James said.
Older brother Dennis agreed.
“I enjoy it still, though I’m not doing as much now as when I was younger,” he with a smile. “It’s satisfying in the spring seeing things like the corn pop up out of the ground.”
Dennis started working on the family farm feeding the animals at a young age, moving on to working in the fields at age 12. At Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, he got involved with the Future Farmers of America program. He served as the state FFA reporter and attended the National Future Farmers of America Convention in Kansas City, Missouri. He was the recipient of the Keystone Farmer Award. He’s been member of the Crawford County Holstein, Pennsylvania Holstein and National Holstein associations, and a member of Farmer’s Union. He has been a supporter of the 4-H Youth Program and the Youth Holstein Association, and served on the Crawford County Conservation District Board.
James began his agriculture career in the 1980s. A 1969 graduate of Cochranton Junior-Senior High School, he attended Penn State University for one year and returned home to work on the farm. He served on the Crawford County DHIA Board, was a 4-H leader for nine years, and served on the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotional Program Board. He’s also been president of the Cochranton Fair for four years, served on the Crawford County Extension Board, and was a member of the Pennsylvania National Guard from 1971-77.
Marburger Dairy
Marburger Farm Dairy of Evans City is an 85-year-old business started in 1938 with the purchase of 100 acres of land near Evans City in southern Butler County.
The farm was started by George Marburger Sr., who first used the land for raising draft horses until his son, Adam, transitioned the land into dairy production. After approximately 12 years, Adam and his wife, Georgia, moved the operation to its present location. Since then, three generations of Marburgers have been operating the business.
Marburger Dairy distributes buttermilk all over the East Coast, and currently has more than 65 family farms including those in Crawford County supplying the dairy with milk. More than 100,000 gallons of milk a week are processed at the dairy plant.
Marburger also supplies Fairview Cheese, Titusville Dairy Products and Beaver Meadows with milk products which also includes a variety of teas.
