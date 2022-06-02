Crawford County has had 130 coronavirus cases over the past seven days.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is only updating its COVID dashboard weekly on Wednesdays, so a daily case count has not been available for the county.
The seven-day total is 54 cases fewer than the previous report. The county’s current seven-day average of new cases is 18.6 after being at 26.3 last week.
The state reported there were 10 coronavirus patients hospitalized in the county on Wednesday, the same as last week. There was one COVID patient in an intensive care unit (ICU) and no patients on ventilators, both the same as last week. The state said there were nine adult ICU beds available, a change from 10 listed in the previous report.
Pennsylvania registered nearly 25,000 more COVID-19 cases over the past week with at least 1,500 new cases being added to the statewide total each day.
Since the pandemic began 26 months ago, there have been 2.9 million cases in Pennsylvania and more than 45,000 deaths tied to the coronavirus.
In Wednesday’s release, the state added 24,862 new cases. Over the past week, there were three days — May 25, 27 and 31 — with at least 4,000 new cases, topping out at 4,958 on May 25.
There were more than 100 deaths added for the second week on a row. The Department of Health recorded 107 COVID-related deaths over the past week.
According to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, nationally the number of cases, deaths and hospitalizations linked to COVID has dropped in the past seven days. Across the U.S., the number of cases was down 17 percent and deaths were down 10 percent. Hospitalizations were down 8 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are down 16 percent, deaths are down 58 percent and hospitalizations are down 5 percent.
Of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties, 27 were seeing high levels — two more than last week; 25 were seeing medium levels; and the other 15 had low levels, down a dozen from last week’s report. The data is updated each Friday. Crawford County is listed in the high level.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past seven days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past seven days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.6 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 69 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. Both totals were up a tenth of a percent from last week’s reports.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,329 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 43 from last week’s total and the highest statewide since March 1. There were 151 patients statewide being treated in ICUs and 52 on ventilators, down 13 from last week.
