Crawford County's 911 center found itself unable to hear callers on its standard phone system for much of Friday.
Director of Public Safety Gregory Beveridge announced the issue in a 5 a.m. email on Friday. While the center was able to utilize a backup set of equipment to manage calls, the standard system was not brought back online until 1:45 p.m.
The problem made it so workers at the center were unable to hear the audio of 911 callers, though the callers could hear the worker.
An "after action" review on the exact cause of the issue is pending, but Beveridge said preliminary investigation points to routine maintenance on a phone system in DuBois being the problem. The equipment was undergoing a reboot as part of maintenance on a fiber optic network, but something failed when it came back on.
"Just for whatever reason when it did not boot back up correctly, it messed with our system," he said.
Crawford County is part of the Northern Tier Dispatch Coalition, a group of 10 counties that use the same phone system. Beveridge said none of the other counties reported the same issue.
Other counties in the coalition include Elk, Clearfield and Erie.
As a result of the issues, 911 center workers occasionally had to disconnect from a caller and then call them back in order to hear them, as outgoing calls from the center were not affected by the technical difficulties. Beveridge said this was done "less than a handful" of times.
With the use of backup equipment, Beveridge said there was not a situation where a 911 call was not responded to despite the problems. Meanwhile, technicians both on-site and remotely worked to identify and fix the problem.
A review of the technical difficulties is being done by MCM Consulting Group, which is contracted as part of the dispatch coalition.
