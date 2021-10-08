Crawford County 911 Center is facing issues hearing audio on incoming calls from both landlines and cellphones.
In an email from Public Safety Director Gregory Beveridge Friday morning, it was announced that 911 dispatchers are not able to hear the audio from incoming calls, though the callers are able to hear the Public Safety workers speaking back to them.
A backup phone system has been implemented for the time being and outgoing calls from the center are still operational. However, if multiple 911 calls are received simultaneously, Public Safety workers will tell the caller they are disconnecting them and then giving them a call back.
Beveridge said multiple vendors are working to correct the situation.