The Crawford County 911 center currently is experiencing communications difficulties.
County 911 dispatchers are not able to hear audio on incoming calls. Callers are able to hear the 911 caller though.
Greg Beveridge, Crawford County Public Safety director, said a backup phone system has been implemented.
However, if multiple 911 calls are received simultaneously, the 911 dispatcher will advise the caller that they will be disconnecting and then calling the caller back as outgoing calls from the 911 center’s phone system remain operational.
Multiple vendors are working to correct the situation, Beveridge said.