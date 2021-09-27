All youth ages 5 to 18 and their parents are invited to the Crawford County 4-H open house to learn more about what 4-H has to offer and how to join.
Families interested in joining, as well as those currently involved in 4-H, are invited. The open house will be held Oct. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Penn State Extension Office in Crawford County at 1099 Morgan Village Road, Suite A (beside the West Mead Township Building).
The 4-H program is a positive youth development effort that provides members with over 100 projects to pick from, so there is a project to meet any and all interests a child may have. Project areas include animal science, plant science, mechanical science, economic careers, citizenship, family living, leisure education, communication, and health and safety.
• More information: Visit https://extension.psu.edu/programs/4-h/counties/crawford or call (814) 333-7460.