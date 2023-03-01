Orders for tree seedlings from the Crawford County Conservation District’s 44th annual tree seedling sale may be placed until March 24.
The tree sale drive through pick-up is April 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Crawford County Fair Grounds, Home Show Building 1. Enter via Gate 1 and exit via Gate 2.
Tree seedlings offered this year are: White Spruce, Eastern White Pine, Douglas Fir, Red Oak, Sugar Maple, Paw Paw, American Plum, American Chestnut Hybrid, sunny sunflower seed mix, pink swamp milkweed seeds, Keystone deer & turkey habitat mix, Keystone big buck mix, max grow tree shelter tubes and bluebird house kits.
The Crawford County Conservation District’s seedling sale is an annual fundraiser to support educational programing and district activities held at the Woodcock Creek Nature Center.
For a catalog and order form, or for more information, call (814) 763-5269 or go to the district’s website at crawfordconservation.org.
