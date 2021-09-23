When Randy Thaxton first become the administrator of Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, he began praying that God would provide the school with the growth it needed to continue thriving in the Meadville community.
Four years and a name change later, it seems his prayers are being answered.
Crawford Christian Academy, the new name for the school which was adopted last year, has seen an enrollment jump for the 2021-22 school year. After hovering between 200 and 210 students over the last few years, enrollment is at 270 this year, a growth that Thaxton said is across the board on all grade levels.
"Elementary, (kindergarten) to (sixth grade) went from low 80s to 114 I believe," Thaxton said. "Seven through 12th went from 78 to about 92 or 94."
So large has the growth been that the academy was able to have separate junior high school and senior high school girls volleyball teams for the first time.
Signs that this year would be one of atypical growth began this year. Thaxton said between January and July, he had meetings with around 80 new families looking to enroll their kids, and the number of meetings is now close to 100.
Most of those families he met with, Thaxton said, enrolled their kids.
The change has certainly been felt by teachers.
Terry Jacbos, a high school English teacher in his second year teaching there, said more of his classes have been filled to capacity, sometimes requiring a move to a different room to accommodate the extra students.
The jump has also meant a change in his schedule.
"I don't have as many free periods anymore," Jacobs said with a laugh.
Nevertheless, Jacobs said he is pleased with the amount of growth the school is seeing, taking it as a positive sign. A pastor himself of 38 years, Jacobs said the school has a strong academic emphasis while also promoting a Christian perspective.
Ellen Byham, development director and computer lab teacher at the academy, is looking to expand and upgrade the academy's technological resources.
The current computer lab has 18 personal computers, all of which are about six years old. Byham is looking for community partners to help the school upgrade to educational Macintosh computers, and to bring the total number of computer stations up to 24.
"We're just trying to meet the need for technology expansion for all the new students," she said.
Explaining the sudden growth is something of a multi-faceted issue. Thaxton said that while some of the families he interviewed with were leaving public schools, that was not the vast majority.
Thaxton attributed the growth to a couple factors, one potentially just being the change in name. Calvary Baptist Christian Academy switched to Crawford Christian Academy in January as part of a move for the school to be more independent of the church while still maintaining a partnership.
Thaxton said the school sought to be more of a community educational institution, rather than associated with only one particular church. The change, he said, allows pastors in the area to promote the school without feeling like they're pushing people to another church.
"They're seeing that they don't have to go to Calvary Baptist Church to come to school here," he said.
The school is currently in the process of becoming a separate 501(c) 3 organization, though plans to continue renting the space it utilizes by the Calvary Baptist Church building. Mikayla Trousdale, assistant administrator at the school, emphasized that the school still maintains a "great relationship" with the church despite the name change.
Another aspect promoting the growth, in Thaxton's view, is the flexibility the school shows in working with students. He said the school works with Intermediate Unit 5 in meeting the various needs of the students.
"We're not cookie-cutter," Thaxton said. "You don't have to fit a certain academic mold to come to school here."
Some teachers at the school, for example, will use their last period of the day for tutoring students. The school is also in the process of hiring an aide to provide remedial reading help in first and second grade.
Trousdale said the school has a program where some of the older students will work with and provide tutoring to the lower grade levels, providing another avenue of support.
While not all of these programs are new, the academy has expanded its educational support options in recent years. Thaxton estimated about half of the programs are new within the last four years.
Finally, Thaxton believes another source of the school's growth is simply the desire of many families in the area for their kids to be taught in a Christian environment.
"What I'm finding is more and more families in this community are looking for a school that will inspire their children to know God, love God and serve God," he said.
The school's website lists its beliefs, ranging from the concept of the trinity and virgin birth of Jesus Christ, to holding traditional views on marriage.
With the growing number of students, Crawford Christian Academy is looking to expand. Thaxton said the school is considering options to have some segments of the school hold class in another building while still utilizing the existing academy space.
Such plans are still up in the air.
"It could be fourth through sixth grade, it could be preschool, it could be anything," Thaxton said of having some parts of the school taught elsewhere. "We don't know what it's going to be yet."
Sean P. Ray can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at sray@meadvilletribune.com.