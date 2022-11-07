More than 100 supporters attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new location of Crawford Christian Academy.
In addition to those directly connected to the school, attendees at the Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce event last week included numerous government and business representatives, according to organizers.
“This is a record crowd,” said Christa Lundy, the Chamber’s executive director. “It is the biggest crowd at a ribbon cutting since I have been involved with our Chamber of Commerce.”
Crawford Christian Academy, formerly Calvary Baptist Christian Academy, moved grades seven-12 from its previous location at Calvary Baptist Church, 543 Randolph St., over the summer. Plans announced at the time called for earlier grades to make the move to the new campus for the 2023-24 school year.
The location, 11618 Cotton Road, is former home to the Meadville branch of Laurel Technical Institute (LTI).
Lundy noted that the school has been bringing Christian education to area families who want that choice for more than 55 years and praised retired Development Director Brian Williams for paving the way into the business community during his tenure at the school.
The move to the new 12-acre property became necessary when the academy gained more than 100 students in the past 18 months. The school is at 308 students for its fall enrollment.
School Administrator Scott McCurdy thanked Calvary Baptist Church providing the school a solid foundation and for its continuing support. He also thanked LTI owners Nancy Decker and her son Doug Decker for offering a three-year lease-to-own financing agreement that helped make the move possible in conjunction with the school’s extensive capital funds campaign.
Having purchased the property, the school looks forward to the second and third stages of its move. Next up will be completing needed renovations to accommodate the move of the elementary school students. The third phase will be to add a multipurpose gym and auditorium and soccer field to the property for the school’s programs and for the local community to enjoy.
Sen. Michele Brooks and Rep. Brad Roae both addressed the crowd, stating their support for school choice. Roae reminded crowd members that they can participate in the Education Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program here in Pennsylvania.
The EITC program provides tax credits to eligible businesses contributing to education nonprofits to support scholarships for students to attend different — usually private or charter — schools. The tax break can amount to as much as 90 percent of the amount contributed.
For more information, contact Development Director Ellen Byham by email at ellen.byham@crawfordchristianacademy.org or contact the school at (814) 724-6606.
