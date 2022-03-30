VERNON TOWNSHIP — A math lesson broke out in the middle of the Crawford Central School Board meeting Monday when Superintendent Tom Washington took the unusual step of launching into a 30-minute presentation, complete with slides and a request that board members pull out their calculators.
The lecture came immediately before the board was set to vote on a measure that would have drastically altered the district’s method for balancing taxes between property owners in Crawford and Mercer counties.
For Mercer County residents who crowded into the board room in hopes of seeing their school taxes lowered by more than 40 percent, the new math explained by Washington didn’t add up. Several board members, however, clearly found it persuasive.
Ultimately the board members voted 4-4 on a proposal to change how it distributes its tax levy between the portions of the district in different counties. The tie, it soon became clear, meant that the proposal had failed, but Washington and board members immediately began making plans for a special meeting to further consider the board’s options regarding how it taxes property owners in the two counties.
Reactions from the meeting
The disappointment among more than a dozen French Creek Township residents was immediately evident after the vote.
“I can’t believe this — I can’t,” one audience member said. “I cannot believe this. This is just ridiculous.”
French Creek Township Supervisor Kathy Graham didn’t go quite as far when she commented on the board’s vote after the meeting, but said she was shocked by the outcome even though she had expected a close vote. Graham launched the effort to address what she sees as an unfair imbalance between the district’s tax levies on the two counties since a tax increase last year resulted in a hike of 1.86 mills for Crawford County property owners and 3.01 mills for those in Mercer County.
“We almost made it,” Graham said of the vote. “I guess what it comes down to is we’ll have to leave Crawford Central.”
At the board’s previous meeting, a resident speaking for the French Creek Township group told board members if the taxation issue were not addressed, they would pursue an effort to secede from Crawford Central and become part of Lakeview School District.
While Graham and others from Mercer County were shocked by the board’s vote, at least one board member seemed shocked by what he heard in Washington’s presentation. Ryan Pickering had previously expressed support for the proposed change but voted against it Monday.
“I felt like we were helping people with a really low assessed home value and income,” Pickering said, “and now I feel like the information that has been provided shows the opposite of that — that we’re helping people with high incomes and high home assessed values.”
Washington reviews the math
District officials have said in previous discussions that comparing a French Creek Township property assessed at $30,000 with a Crawford County property assessed at $30,000 is more complicated than it seems at first glance. On Monday, Washington took a closer look at what makes the comparison so complicated.
The difference rests largely on the different base years used in assessing properties in the two counties, Washington explained. Where Mercer County uses 1972 as its base year for property assessments, Crawford County uses 1985.
The state provides each county with a multiplier, called the common level ratio, to adjust outdated assessments for current fair market values, Washington explained. Applying each county’s common level ratio shows that a property assessed at $30,000 in Mercer County has a fair market value today of about $194,700. A Crawford County property assessed at $30,000, on the other hand, has a fair market value of about $123,900.
If the taxes paid by properties assessed at $30,000 but located across the county line from one another differs by a large amount, Washington’s presentation suggested, it’s not because the district’s method of taxation is unfair, it’s because the two properties are worth vastly different amounts.
Despite what appear to similar assessed values, one is based on 1972 values and the other is based on 1985 values. Just as $195,000 would buy a lot more house today than $124,000, $30,000 would buy much more house in 1972 than in 1985. As a result, a Mercer County home assessed at $30,000 is actually worth nearly 60 percent more than a Crawford County home assessed at $30,000.
The current formula
The method currently used by the district to balance its tax levy between the two counties factors in the varying base years as well as the fair market value for real estate in the two counties, Washington told the board.
As a result the owner of a district property assessed at $30,000 in Crawford County currently pays $1,634 in district real estate taxes each year, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neil. A Mercer County resident who owns a property assessed at $30,000, on the other hand, pays $2,883 each year.
The difference seemed so significant that at a previous meeting one board member said he was “too embarrassed to say what the number is.” But Washington’s presentation suggested that the difference was justified. Comparing the two $30,000 properties was not the comparison of “apples to apples” that it appeared but a comparison of “apples and oranges.”
The proposed change would have imposed a flat distribution so that, for instance, the owners of properties assessed at $30,000 in either county would pay an annual district tax bill of $1,657 — an increase of $23 per year for Crawford County residents and a decrease of $1,226 for Mercer County residents. Crawford Central consists of nine municipalities, including one — French Creek Township — in Mercer County.
If the board approved the change, Washington said, “what we’re going to do is take out the equalizer.”
While the the resulting tax bills would be equal in a literal sense, according to Washington, they would not be an equitable reflection of differing property values.
How we got here and what comes next
Despite the charts, graphs and support from the Pennsylvania State Tax Equalization Board, the skepticism from French Creek Township residents in the audience was audible. They have seen the total tax levy for the 552 taxable parcels in the township soar from $693,000 in 2019-2020 to $781,000 for the current year — an increase of 12.7 percent.
On top of that, the current uproar over the township’s school taxes began last month when O’Neil told the board that “an unusual shift” in property values meant that French Creek Township parcels would see another increase of 19 percent next year if the district sticks with its current balancing formula. That would bring the township’s total tax levy to $908,000, an increase of 31 percent since 2019.
Regardless of the math behind the hikes, the pattern is not sustainable, according to Graham.
Referring to the township’s total tax levy, she said, “They can’t keep raising it $100,000 every year.”
Half of the board members present Monday seemed to agree, despite their review of the math behind the rebalancing process. Because the vote concerned the levying of taxes, support from a majority of board members was required in order for the proposed change to pass.
Given the close vote, the last-minute nature of Washington’s presentation and the desire on the part of several board members for additional information, board members expressed support for a special meeting to address the taxation question again as soon as possible. With the 2022-2023 budget process set to come before the board for the first time next month, changes in how the district collects taxes would need to be finalized quickly to take effect for next year.
Board President Jan Feleppa on Tuesday said that a special meeting would be held and that the timing of the meeting was still being determined.