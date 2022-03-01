VERNON TOWNSHIP — French Creek Township, Mercer County, Supervisor Kathy Graham on Monday urged Crawford Central School Board members to act quickly to address what she sees as a significant disparity between tax levies for property owners in the district’s two counties.
A week earlier, the board had discussed the possibility that a rebalancing process required for multi-county districts could result in an astronomical increase for district property owners in Mercer County — even if the board avoids increasing the millage rate for the vast majority of district taxpayers in Crawford County.
“There’s a fine timeline here with when you vote on it,” Graham said, looking ahead to the school district budget deadline of June 30. “In June, it will be final, so I hope somebody’s looking into our timeline.”
In a Feb. 21 presentation, Crawford Central Business Manager Guy O’Neil told the board that with no tax increase for the district’s Crawford County taxpayers, the Mercer County counterparts in French Creek Township would see an increase of 16.2 percent. For the owner of a property assessed at the township’s median value, that would mean paying $381.67 more each year.
Nearly all multi-county districts in the state use the same formula for rebalancing the tax levies for their respective counties, according to O’Neil. But the state provides several alternative formulas. Under the the district’s current method, owners of a Crawford County property assessed at $30,000 would pay $1,634 in real estate taxes next year. Owners of a Mercer County property assessed at $30,000, meanwhile, would pay $2,883.
Another rebalancing formula allowed by the state would impose a flat rate of $1,657 across property owners in both counties — raising annual taxes for Crawford County property owners by $23 while bringing the annual rate for Mercer County owners down by $1,226.
The different rate from county to county is more complicated than it may at first appear, according to O’Neil.
“Each county assesses real estate property differently,” he said in an email. A property assessed at $30,000 in Crawford County might not be assessed at the same value in Mercer County, he suggested.
“The two counties tax totally differently,” Superintendent Tom Washington told the board last week. “That’s what’s causing the issue.”
But at least two board members seemed alarmed by the situation this week.
Referring to the amount that owners of a $30,000 property in Mercer County are expected to pay if nothing changes, board member Jeff Rose said, “I’m too embarrassed to say what the number is.”
“I can’t in good conscience vote against going to the other plan,” Rose continued, referring to the option of a flat rate for all municipalities in the district, regardless of county. “I’ve talked to people, but I did not realize it was that bad.”
Board member Kevin Merritt encouraged the board to discuss the issue further at its next meeting on March 21 and said that if the board were to change the method used for rebalancing tax levies for the two counties, it likely would need to have completed that process by early May.
Washington said the issue will be on the agenda for the March 21 meeting.
After the meeting, Graham emphasized the importance of the board’s next meeting for French Creek Township residents.
“We can only hope,” she said. “Everyone needs to come March 21.”