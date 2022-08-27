VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board this week approved a 50 percent increase in pay for substitute teachers. The 7-0 vote occurred in the absence of board members Melissa Burnett and Delwood Smith.
The hike comes less than a year after the board approved a 25 percent increase in pay for substitutes and at a time when districts across the region face a shortage of substitutes. Both Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts have headlines on their website homepages touting the districts’ need for subs for the upcoming year.
With the Monday vote, Crawford Central raised its day-to-day professional substitution rate to $150. In October, the rate had been raised from $80 per day to $100, with an increase to $115 coming after the 10th day of consecutive work in the district.
The move helps Crawford Central keep pace with its closest neighboring districts. PENNCREST and Conneaut school districts both approved pay increases for substitutes over the last school year.
Conneaut went beyond its original plans when it voted to increase pay for subs to $150 instead of imposing a tiered plan with subs moving from $115 to $120 and then to $130 as they worked succeeding 45-day periods in the district. Conneaut substitutes had previously started at $95, with increases to $100 and $110 after a sub’s first two 45-day periods.
PENNCREST in November raised its rate from $105 per day to $120. In February, the board revisited the issue and instituted a tiered plan, with pay increasing to $130 upon 45 days in the district and then to $140 at 90 days.
