VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District will hold two kindergarten registration days this month and three in May.
These registration events will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.: March 29 at Neason Hill Elementary; April 11, First District Elementary; April 19, West End Elementary; May 10, Cochranton Elementary; and May 17, Second District Elementary. An after-school registration session will be held at East End Elementary from 4 to 7 p.m. on May 24.
Children must be 5 years old before Aug. 30 to register to attend kindergarten during the 2023-24 school year.
Parents must provide proof of residency and the child’s original birth certificate or hospital verification at the time of registration. If hospital verification is used, the child’s birth certificate must be on file in the school prior to entrance in the fall. No tests are given to children on the day of registration.
State law requires every child entering school for the first time to have immunizations and district policy requires that all mandated immunizations be complete by the time of entry. Parents should call their family physician or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at (814) 332-6947 to arrange an appointment for required immunizations.
Children entering kindergarten must be immunized for diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (four doses, with fourth dose after turning 4), polio (four doses), MMR (two doses), hepatitis B (three doses) and have received two doses of chickenpox vaccine or previously had chicken pox with date and age of infection provided.
Registration forms can be found online at craw.org or in person at any district elementary school.
• More information: Call (814) 724-3125.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.