VERNON TOWNSHIP — Bids are in for the next five years of transportation service in the Meadville attendance area of Crawford Central School District, and a new provider submitted the lowest contract proposal in what was a new process for the district.
Superintendent Tom Washington on Monday recommended that school board members vote to accept the bid from GG&C Bus Company Inc. of Washington, Pennsylvania, the lowest of three companies to submit bids. No board members expressed opposition and the firm’s $10,040,727.90 bid to provide busing for the district is likely to be approved Monday at the next board meeting.
Assistant Business Manager Phyllis Lord told the board this week that the final figure could be even lower, depending on the district’s preferences. The bid reflects use of all new buses, she said, but allowing older equipment or a combination of older and new could bring the total down.
If approved, GG&C would replace Hubbard Bus Service Inc. of Meadville. After negotiations in 2015, Hubbard received a five-year contract to transport students in the Meadville attendance area. The contract was extended for one year during the past two summers and expires June 30.
In 2016, the state’s auditor general identified Crawford Central as one of 19 districts paying in excess of state transportation reimbursements and as one of six among those 19 that “indicated no intention of competitively bidding transportation costs.” According to the audit, Crawford Central paid $4.1 million more than it was reimbursed by the state for the years 2008-09 to 2011-12.
In 2017, another report from the auditor general’s office found the district in compliance with regard to transportation spending but noted that the district was still paying well over the amount reimbursed by the state. According to the report, the district paid 146.5 percent over the amount allowed by the state’s reimbursement formula for the 2014-15 school year.
For the current year, Crawford Central’s budget lists a state subsidy of $1.75 million and total transportation expenses, including both the Meadville and Cochranton attendance areas, of $4.16 million.
Invitations to participate in this year’s competitive bidding process for bus service in the Meadville attendance area went to at least 15 companies, Lord told the board, though only three of the companies ultimately participated.
Citing supply chain issues felt by the industry, board member Kevin Merritt expressed concern regarding what he referred to as “the new company.”
“How do we know they’ll have buses ready for fall?” Merritt asked. “What kind of guarantee do we have by going to a new company that we will have transportation lined up in the fall — and what happens if it falls through?”
Attorney Tim Sennett said the district would have legitimate grounds to sue in such a situation.
Washington said his recommendation had come after staff members had vetted the company.
“Kevin, what you’re saying could be any bus company,” Washington said. “These folks put in a bid, so they should be ready to run come school start.”
The distance between GG&C’s headquarters and Meadville –– more than 100 miles –– was not addressed during the board’s Monday discussion.