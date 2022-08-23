With just over a week left before the 2022-23 school year begins, Superintendent Tom Washington expressed confidence in the state of Crawford Central School District during a board meeting Monday.
Washington’s comments came in direct response to comments from a parent who attended the meeting but also addressed more general rumors regarding staffing that the superintendent acknowledged have been circulating in the district.
“We’re in pretty good shape compared to the districts around — really good shape,” Washington said, citing a recent discussion with officials from Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit, which includes 22 districts and charter schools in Crawford, Erie and Warren counties. “I think we have a lot to be encouraged and a lot to stay encouraged about.”
As he continued, Washington acknowledged that the district has seen a variety of “debates” over the past two to three years.
“I still think we’ve done it with class and grace,” he added, “and I’d like to stay there.”
Washington’s comments came after Amy Oviatt, a district resident with three children in Crawford Central schools, questioned several expenses the board was voting on and expressed concerns about the number of teachers leaving the district over the past year. Oviatt lamented the fact that her two younger children would never have the chance to take classes from several of the teachers who had made her oldest child’s eighth grade year her best ever.
“We aren’t losing teachers, we are losing mentors and role models,” Oviatt said, her voice breaking. “These people are irreplaceable.”
After the meeting, Kathy Hootman, president of the Crawford Central Education Association (CCEA), expressed similar concerns about teachers leaving the district, particularly those with less than 20 years of experience who have left the teaching profession entirely. The 260-member CCEA is the union that represents the district’s teachers, nurses, librarians and counselors.
“Our members have the same concerns,” Hootman said. “We’re competing with districts around us to recruit from a smaller pool.”
But Washington said that while 29 teachers resigned or retired over the past school year, the district does not have any gaps left to be filled in teaching positions.
“I just want to make sure that everybody understands that people just didn’t quit,” he said regarding rumors of teachers departing the district. “I know you’re getting bombarded with all sorts of messages.”
Of the 29 who left, Washington told the board, 10 retired and 19 resigned. He estimated that 10 or 11 of the resignations were people who accepted teaching positions closer to their homes. Another three involved employees whose spouses or fiances were transferred or worked elsewhere. Only two of the teachers who resigned, he said, left teaching for other professions.
But after the meeting Hootman said the union has received a different picture of teacher departures, even regarding the number of teachers who left the district — Hootman said the union had counted 30, not 29. And some of the retirees, she added, had reported retiring earlier than they had intended.
Either way, she said, “They left Crawford Central.”
The concern comes as the district and the teachers’ union are in the final stages of negotiations for a new labor agreement. The current five-year agreement expires Aug. 29, Hootman said. A meeting between the two sides last week had been encouraging, she added, and another was planned for this week.
