VERNON TOWNSHIP — The setting was the same Crawford Central School Board conference room that Superintendent Tom Washington addresses each month, but the tone and atmosphere were more reminiscent of a trip to the principal’s office at the conclusion of Monday’s board meeting.
Saying he couldn’t let criticism of a tax increase he recommended pass without a response, Washington left his seat to make use of a nearby lectern that faced directly toward Frank Schreck, the board member who had derided the tax increase. Washington, pacing back and forth, spent the next five and a half minutes offering a fiery defense of his leadership, his administrative staff and the tax rate hike.
“I just want you to understand there's been an extreme due diligence on the part of this administration to make sure that we balance the budget (by) not raising taxes because that was what we were given” in terms of direction from the board, Washington said. “I feel that we’ve done — and my people deserve — some praise for what they’ve done over the past seven years with a 1.8 (mill) increase.”
The superintendent’s defense of his 2021-22 budget came after board members had voted 7-1 in favor of the proposal that, if approved again next month, will increase taxes 1.86 mills. The $71 million budget includes $65.4 million in operating expenditures plus $3.6 million for the roof replacement project underway at the Meadville Area Senior High complex and a $2 million contingency fund. The $5.1 million deficit that comes along with the budget will be addressed with a combination of $4.1 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds, the new tax increase and savings from the district’s fund balance.
With 1 mill equaling $1 for every $1,000 of a property’s assessed value, the owner of a Crawford Central home with the median assessed value of $29,000 will see an annual increase of $53.94 if the real estate tax hike is approved.
Washington revisited a theme from the board’s previous meeting — a meeting that Schreck did not attend — by contrasting the district’s record on taxes since he has taken over with preceding periods.
The cumulative 1.86 mill increase, equivalent to 3.5 percent, between the 2014-15 school year and the current year, he pointed out, pales in comparison to previous years.
According to data presented by Business Manager Guy O’Neil, district taxes averaged increases of nearly 30 percent every seven years in the decades prior to 2014. Washington was hired in April 2015.
From 1986 to 1993, district real estate taxes increased by 7.75 mills or 42 percent; from 1993 to 2000, the increase was 6.01 mills or 22.9 percent; from 2000 to 2007, district taxes went up 8.12 mills or 25.2 percent. Between 2007 and 2014, as the district borrowed heavily to finance renovations at its elementary schools, the tax rate went up 10.43 mills or 26 percent.
With tax increases largely out of the picture, Washington said the district has balanced its budget through cuts, particularly by not replacing retiring teachers.
“I have cut over 30 teachers out of that budget in order to make it balanced,” he said. “I have in essence cut an elementary school out of the budget.”
District administration has been cut as well. Where 21 administrators used to run the district’s central operations, there are now seven, Washington said.
Schreck has consistently opposed tax increases since being elected in 2007. He has even on occasion voted against budgets that included no tax increase. The current budget under consideration is likely the last one Schreck will vote on: He did not seek reelection in the primary held last week and will not be on the ballot for the Nov. 2 general election.
Staring down a 1.86 mill increase at a time when the district is set to receive millions in federal relief over each of the next three years left him “dumfounded,” he said.
“Stretching my mind around this is impossible,” Schreck continued. “When somebody hands you $12 million over three years that we did not expect — had no plans for a year ago — and that scares me a lot. Where is this $12 million going to go?”
It is up to the board, Schreck said, to provide the leadership necessary to keep spending under control.
Board member Kevin Merritt, in contrast, sounded the same note he had in previous discussions of the budget: Given the outlook for the next few years as expenditures are expected to continue outpacing revenues, even with the proposed increase, the board might be better off approving a hike of 2.15 mills, the largest allowed without voter approval.
“I really don’t think we’re doing enough,” Merritt said.
Board President Jan Feleppa said the increase recommended by Washington should have come as no surprise. Recalling budget presentations from 2018, she said Washington and O’Neil had laid out a four-year plan in which an initial 1 mill increase would be followed by additional increases of 0.5 mills, resulting in a cumulative 2.5 mill increase in anticipation of the very revenue shortfalls with which the board is now faced. After approving the initial increase, the board voted against the additional increases in subsequent years.
“Over the course of that time, the board chose not to recognize the plan and move forward with that plan,” Feleppa said. “It isn’t that we as a board have not looked at it. It isn’t that the administration has not given us guidance on what they felt was necessary for us not to be in this position.”
The board is scheduled to meet at 5:30 p.m. June 28 to consider the budget and accompanying tax levy for final approval. Board meetings are open to the public and are held at the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.
