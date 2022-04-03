VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board announced Friday that applications for a vacant seat on the board are being accepted.
A legal advertisement regarding the vacancy, which resulted from the resignation of board member Elyse Palmer, appears in today’s Tribune. The board has 30 days to appoint a successor, according to the state’s Public School Code.
Palmer announced her intent to resign earlier this week in an email to board President Jan Feleppa and in a statement to the Tribune. Superintendent Tom Washington on Friday said that a formal resignation letter had not been received as of Thursday.
Elected in November, Palmer attended the board’s first meeting this year and missed the five subsequent meetings. Palmer cited “extremely personal” reasons for stepping down.
To be eligible for the position, candidates must be at least 18 years old and of good moral character. They must also be citizens of Pennsylvania who have resided in the district for at least one year.
The appointee will serve from April 25 through Dec. 4, 2023. Palmer’s term extended through 2025, but the school code limits appointments until the next municipal election, when a replacement for the rest of the term will be chosen by voters. While polls will be open this November, no municipal election is scheduled.
Crawford Central last appointed a member when Melissa Burnett was chosen to fill the remainder of Don Sacco’s term following Sacco’s death in 2018. Burnett was subsequently elected after Sacco’s term expired in 2019. Burnett had previously served on the board and had appeared on the ballot in 2017, finishing fifth in the race for four open spots that led to Sacco’s election.
Before Burnett, Sacco himself was appointed to the board in 2016 following the resignation of John Amato. In 2015, all five of the candidates on the ballot were elected to open positions. The sixth-place finisher, a write-in candidate, was not among the field of six applicants for the vacancy when Amato resigned two months later.
When Palmer was elected with 3,853 votes in the fall, she finished fourth among four candidates on the ballot in a race for four open seats. The fifth-place finisher was write-in candidate Ron Irwin, who received 546 votes. In the spring primaries, fifth-place finisher Benjamin Bargar received 1,471 votes in the Republican contest and 1,050 in the Democratic, but failed to make the fall ballot.
Those interested in the position should submit either a resume or a letter of interest that outlines their qualifications.
Applications should be sent to Thomas K. Washington, Superintendent, Crawford Central School District, Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike, Meadville, Pennsylvania, 16335. All letters or resumes must be received by no later than 4 p.m. on April 12.