Crawford Central School District will switch to a flexible instruction day Thursday because of anticipated inclement weather.
The school district said students in kindergarten through sixth grade will use Google Meet for synchronous instruction and assignments will be in Google Classroom. Seventh- to 12-grade students will use Teams for synchronous instruction and assignments will be posted in CANVAS. These are the same procedures that were used for remote instruction last year, school officials said.
Students are expected to log into their classes at their normal starting time and participate in any synchronous instruction as scheduled by the classroom teacher, according to the district. Students are required to complete work and assignments. Teachers will continue to provide instruction during the flexible instruction day and will be available during synchronous class time and through email. Additional information about class sessions and assignments may be provided by the classroom teacher.
All extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday have been cancelled.
Parents with questions should direct them to the building principal or teacher.