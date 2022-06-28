VERNON TOWNSHIP — By a vote of 7-2, Crawford Central School Board members on Monday approved a $67.8 million budget that comes with an effective 4.4 percent tax increase for nearly all of the district’s property owners.
Taxpayers in the Crawford County portion of the district will see their taxes go up 1.4 percent as the result of a change in the formula used to determine how district taxes are apportioned between property owners in Crawford County and Mercer County. Of the nine municipalities that make up the district, one — French Creek Township — is in Mercer County.
In another 7-2 vote, the board members also approved a 3 percent tax increase for the entire district. With projected revenues of $66.2 million, the tax increase, combined with cash from the district’s fund balance, will be used to bridge the deficit.
Opposition to the budget and tax levy
The dissenters in both votes were board members John Amato and Kevin Merritt.
Amato pointed to the formula change in explaining his opposition to the budget and tax levy. Amato was appointed to the board to fill a vacant seat after the board voted in early April to change its method of equalizing taxes between the two counties.
Under the method adopted just before he joined the board, the district’s tax rate for Crawford County property owners is dropping sharply from 54.47 mills to 13 mills even as taxes were going up. When asked last week by The Meadville Tribune if he could explain why that is, Amato’s response was similar to that given in separate interviews by several of the board members who voted in favor of the change.
“I can’t,” he said.
It was a moment he recalled Monday in explaining his opposition to the budget and accompanying tax levy.
“It really bothered me,” Amato said, “because I couldn’t answer the question, right? So here I am, going to sit and vote to raise taxes, but I didn’t understand how it worked, what the future implications are. and then, even this morning, I guess probably I was even a little bit more disturbed by the fact that most people who were asked that question didn’t have an answer to it.”
Merritt was one of the five board members who voted in favor of the formula change. In fact, Merritt was easily the board member most active in lobbying for the change when it became clear that without such a change, the previously used method of equalizing taxes would have forced an increase of nearly 22 percent for property owners in French Creek Township.
Merritt also has argued in favor of tax hikes both this year and last year, questioning in 2021 whether the board went far enough in raising taxes by 3.5 percent.
It wasn’t the formula change or the tax increase that led Merritt to oppose the budget and the tax levy, he said after the meeting Monday. Instead, his votes were a protest against the decision by Crawford Central administrators to eliminate the district’s per capita tax, a $5 charge leveled on all residents 18 and older. The decision, Merritt said, should have been made by board members prior to voting on the budget that left the per capita tax out.
Board president explains changes, defends tax increase
Addressing the confusion over millage rates that Amato had raised, board President Jan Feleppa said the explanation for the plunge is simple — it results from the change in the equalization formula.
“Now, to go into an explanation of that formula change,” she said, “is not simple.”
But more important than the formula change and the tax hike for next year, Feleppa continued, is the big picture message regarding district taxation under the leadership of Superintendent Tom Washington. Examining that picture last year when she argued in favor of a 3.5 percent tax increase, Feleppa criticized what she described as the board’s “almost mind boggling” lack of investment in the district.
Following the approval of a 3 percent increase on Monday, she offered a more positive take.
“Since 2014, including this 3 percent increase, Crawford Central School District has only raised taxes 6.5 percent,” she said. “This board has done a really hard job, and good job, with the administration over the last eight years of only raising taxes one-third of what was typical over the prior 28 years,” Feleppa said. “I just want to say congratulations to this board and to the administration for doing such a good job in trying to hold taxes down the best we can.”
Feleppa’s figures appeared to underestimate the impact of the tax increases implemented during the past eight years.
In 2014, the district’s tax rate was 50.81 mills, according to past presentations by administrators and previous Tribune reporting. Between 2014 and 2020, that rate went up 1.8 mills. The board approved an increase of another 1.86 mills last year. This year’s increase is more difficult to calculate due to the change of formula and the reset of the millage rate, but a 3 percent increase would have brought the old millage rate up to approximately 56.11 mills — 10.4 percent higher than it was in 2014.
These calculations also ignore the 1.4 percent increase caused by the change in the equalization formula and other similar increases in recent years that have impacted Mercer County residents in particular due to rising property values there.
Still, a 10 percent increase in taxes since 2014 is significantly lower than the increases seen during similar time periods under previous district leadership dating back decades.
The district had typically raised taxes at about twice that rate in terms of percentage. Feleppa, echoing data from past board presentations, reminded her fellow board members that district taxes went up 18.9 percent from 1993 to 2000; from 2000 to 2007 the increase was 21.2 percent; and from 2007 to 2014 the jump was 23.3 percent.
Still, Feleppa’s praise for the board that she has led since 2016 and been a member of since 2014 may offer little solace to district taxpayers feeling the sting of record inflation after the economic downturn of the pandemic. After putting forth a unified front against a tax increase in mid-2020 due to the economic challenges of the pandemic, the board has followed that with its two largest increases of the past decade.
