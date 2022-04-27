VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District will see a 44 percent increase over its current contract in refuse removal costs for the next two years.
Board members on Monday voted unanimously to accept the only bid it received on a two-year contract for refuse removal.
Tri-County Industries Inc. of Grove City will handle the district’s trash for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years at a cost of $65,160. The monthly charge for Meadville-area schools will be $2,115 while the monthly charge for Cochranton-area schools will be $600.
Bids were solicited from five companies, according to Superintendent Tom Washington. Only Tri-County, which currently hauls the district’s trash, submitted one. In the previous three rounds of bidding from 2016 to 2020, bids were received from at least two companies.
Tri-County has hauled the district’s trash since at least 2016. The total cost from 2016 to 2018 was $44,880. The cost went up to $49,560 for 2018 to 2020 and then dropped to $45,120 for the current contract.