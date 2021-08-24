VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members on Monday unanimously approved a health and safety plan that strongly recommends, but does not require, mask wearing by unvaccinated students for the upcoming school year.
The 6-0 vote — board members Kevin Merritt, Ross Prather and Vice President Jeff Rose were absent — came after two district parents implored the board not to mandate masks for students. But even after the approval of a policy that allows any student to opt out of wearing a mask in school, one of those parents — Amy Oviatt, who has one middle school and two elementary school students in the district — remained skeptical.
“They’ll change it tomorrow,” Oviatt said of the lack of a mask mandate. “It won’t last long.”
Parents, rather than the school district, should make decisions regarding masking for their children, she said. Seeing her children’s school experience last year convinced her that they would be better off without masks.
“My own son, he came home last year and said, ‘I wish they had a take-your-mask-off day,'" Oviatt said, getting choked up as she recalled the moment. “That’s disturbing, and it broke my heart — and I know he’s not the only one.”
District parent Bill Lawrence criticized both what he saw as negative effects of masking and the district’s implementation of COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
“In fact, I would say that not just is there no evidence that it does anything good, I would argue it does the opposite,” Lawrence said of masking, expressing concerns that masks could become “a petri dish for bacteria” and could take a negative psychological toll on students. “It’s not just a waste of time. I actually think it does harm. I would go so far as to say it’s almost child abuse to make the kids wear masks all day long.”
Lawrence went on to point out that some district officials at the meeting were wearing their masks below their noses and said that his attempts to track down who ultimately makes decisions about masking have met with one person after another “pass(ing) the buck to the next person.”
Five of six board members present at the meeting wore masks; two of those members had their masks pulled down below their noses for much or all of the meeting. Eight other district officials participating in the meeting wore masks as well, with one wearing it below his nose for much of the meeting. Ten of 12 people in the audience, including Oviatt and Lawrence, were unmasked.
Superintendent Tom Washington acknowledged Lawrence’s “passing the buck” criticism and suggested that part of the issue is school systems being forced out of their areas of expertise.
“Absolutely right,” he said. “I mean, we’re writing health and safety plans when we’re an educational system."
The plan the district came up with for the 2021-22 school year, in addition to recommending masks for unvaccinated students, incentivizes vaccinations by allowing students who have been vaccinated to avoid periods of quarantine in the event they are a close contact of someone else who subsequently tests positive for COVID-19. Unvaccinated students, in contrast, will be required to quarantine. The plan provides few details on what such quarantines might look like, stating that cases will be handled on an individual basis and that the Pennsylvania Department of Health will lead contact tracing and quarantine efforts.
In order to assist with those efforts, district officials will ask about students’ vaccination status, but they will not require any evidence of vaccination. Children under 12 are not eligible to receive any of the COVID-19 vaccines, but the Food and Drug Administration has stated that emergency use authorization for one or more of the vaccines could come during fall or winter.
The district’s policy allows any student to opt out of wearing masks in school, but masks will be required of everyone riding school buses. The district cited a federal mandate for masks on public transportation in explaining inconsistent policies. The Transportation Security Administration announced last week that the mask mandate would be extended from mid-September to mid-January.
Frank Schreck was both the lone member of the board who opted not to wear a mask for the meeting and the only one to offer any comments on the plan during the two public meetings that it has been on the agenda. Schreck, who opted not to seek reelection this year after serving for 14 years, expressed confusion over shifting recommendations on masks and vaccines and sympathy for the parents who were critical of mask mandates.
“I have never in my life seen a country so screwed up as this country is over this vaccine,” Schreck said. “I have one very strong recommendation for all of you in the back of the room: Run for this board, please. You’ve at least got guts enough to speak up.”
