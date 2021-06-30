VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board members on Monday unanimously reappointed the Erie-based lawyers who have represented the district since 2019 and also gave them a pay increase of $5 per hour in the process.
Tim Sennett and Christopher Sennett of Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett P.C., Erie, will earn $110 per hour under the agreement. Tim is Christopher’s father. The younger Sennett has attended the majority of Crawford Central’s public meetings over the past year.
The Sennetts were appointed following the retirement of Carl Moore in late 2018. Moore, also an attorney with Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett P.C., had represented the district for more than 15 years.
“We value our relationship with the Crawford Central School District,” Christopher Sennett told the board before the vote Monday. “We really appreciate your consideration for reappointing us for next year.”
Frank Schreck, among the most vocal board members and known for frequently sharing a contrarian perspective in candid and sometimes blunt phrasing, responded by offering his gratitude to Sennett.
“Thank you for keeping me out of jail,” Schreck joked.
Superintendent Tom Washington included the lawyers among the long list of acknowledgements in offering concluding remarks at the end of what he called “a tough year.”
“Chris — I probably wore him out with questions, saying, ‘Hey, this data says this and the CDC is saying that, I don’t want to listen to this, I don’t want to do that,'" Washington said, “and then you (Sennett) would say to me, ‘Tom, you’ve got to do this and you’ve got to do that.’”
“So,” Washington continued, “there were a lot of times that I wore Chris out.”
