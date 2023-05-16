VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board is set to approve a $69.7 million budget for 2023-24 that comes with no tax increase. No objections were raised during a brief discussion of the budget during the board’s monthly work session Monday.
The board will vote on final approval of the budget next Monday, well ahead of the usual schedule that sees the board voting in June. Members voted 7-1 in favor of preliminary approval last month. Jan Feleppa, the lone dissenter, declined to comment on the reason for her opposition.
When discussion of the budget for next year began in March, Superintendent Thomas Washington predicted that the steps required to reach agreement on a final version of the budget would be among several “difficult decisions” facing the district.
But reaching consensus has involved virtually no disagreement at all.
Washington reminded board members in March that past discussions of the district’s financial outlook had called for tax increases of about 3 percent to 3.5 percent over the next two years, following similar increases over the last two years. The series of hikes was intended to prepare the district for the end of federal pandemic subsidies.
“I think we should have stuck with the plan,” he said following the meeting Monday.
But Washington found few takers when he touted a continuation of the planned incremental increases in March. If he has not continued to pressed the issue as budget discussions continued in April and May, board member Jeff Rose offered a likely explanation: “I think he can read a room.”
“I think I can read a room real well,” Washington agreed with a laugh.
Rose, one of five board incumbents seeking reelection, from the beginning said that given an increase in state support and high inflation rates, any tax increase should be significantly smaller than previously discussed. John Amato, on the other hand, who is not running for reelection, said he was unwilling to support any sort of increase.
By April, the $450,000 deficit that had been included in the first draft of the budget had been eliminated thanks to the increase in state funding and talk of an incremental increase was left behind. The district’s most recent projections anticipate a deficit of $3.1 million for 2024-25 and a fund balance of approximately $11.3 million that could be used to defray it.
While the district’s property tax rate will remain the same for next year, the average property owner will in fact see a slight decrease, Business Manager Guy O’Neil said in an interview after the meeting.
The annual bill for a property assessed at the district’s median value of $30,350 will go down about $6, said O’Neil, explaining that the difference results from variations in the overall assessed value of property in the district and a slight increase in the homestead exemption
Where a property assessed at the median value was charged $1,709.26 for the current year, the same property will be taxed $1,703.30 next year, according to O’Neil. With a homestead exemption of $294.01, the total tax owed for such a property will be $1,409.29.
The board last year approved a change in the method used to calculate the district’s millage rate. The change, meant to address sharply increasing rates for the district’s Mercer County property owners, resulted in a method O’Neil said quickly “gets really confusing” for those unfamiliar with the intricacies of assessment and taxation. The nine municipalities that make up Crawford Central include one — French Creek Township — located in Mercer County.
Under the new method of determining school taxes, the assessed value of a property is divided by the State Tax Equalization Board ratio of assessed value to fair market value. The result is multiplied by 75 percent (because state law prohibits the rate from exceeding 75 percent of market value). The subsequent result is multiplied by 13, the district’s millage rate, and then divided by 1,000 (because 1 mill is equal to 1/1,000th of $1).
“It takes a while to figure all that out, let me tell you,” O’Neil joked.
