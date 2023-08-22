VERNON TOWNSHIP — At the end of a Monday work session that lasted approximately 10 minutes, Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington declared the district ready for the 2023-24 school year. The first day of classes for Crawford Central, as well as Conneaut and PENNCREST school districts, is Aug. 30.
With the exception of a single special education position, Washington said, the district is completely staffed.
“And that is a big feat,” he added, noting that interviews to fill open positions began in April.
Washington added a disclaimer.
“As always, we have to watch kindergarten numbers,” he said. “We say we’re fully staffed right now. If 10 kindergarten kids walk in tomorrow, that changes the ballgame, and we might have to go out and get a long-term sub.”
Transportation-related staffing also appears to be in better shape this year than last year.
Crawford Central School Board typically approves a long list of drivers for its contracted transportation providers at its August board meeting. The preliminary list included with the agenda for Monday’s work session included 78 drivers for Girardat LP, the company that provides services for the district’s Cochranton attendance area, and 85 drivers for GG&C Bus Company Inc., which serves the Meadville attendance zone.
While the number of Girardat drivers approved each August has remained largely steady in recent years, hovering around 75, the board approved a list of just 38 GG&C drivers last August as the company prepared for its first year handling Crawford Central transportation. In meetings just before the start of the three previous school years, the board approved lists of 71,59 and 64 drivers, respectively, for Hubbard Bus Services Inc., the previous provider for the Meadville attendance area.
