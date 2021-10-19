VERNON TOWNSHIP — Without some speedy repairs, Meadville middle and high school students might be chillier than usual in class later this month.
After years of what Superintendent Tom Washington called “constant nickel and dime” expenses each fall when the weather turns cold, Crawford Central School District hopes to implement a more lasting fix for the biomass plant that helps to heat four educational and recreational facilities in the district.
At more than $52,000, the repairs will also be costly. They are expected to prevent for up to a decade the annual bandaids that have been necessary, Washington told the board Monday.
The biomass boiler that provides a portion of the heat for the Meadville area middle and high school complex, Crawford County Career and Technical Center and Meadville Area Recreation Complex needs extensive repairs ahead of the impending cold-weather season, according to Matt Tarr, director of buildings, grounds and transportation.
Asked if the facility would be functional in the meantime prior to those repairs, Tarr said, “No, it would not.”
Forty of 138 steel tubes used in the biomass burner need immediate replacement, he told board members.
The biomass plant, installed approximately a decade ago, burns biological matter to provide heat used by the heating systems in the four nearby facilities.
The district consistently replaces 10 to 15 of the tubes each year, Washington said. With so many due for replacement this fall, it makes more sense to replace all 138 at once.
Noting the urgency of the situation, Washington told school board members that if they consented, the district would contact Combustion Service & Equipment Co. of Pittsburgh to begin delivery of materials ahead of the board’s expected approval of the project on Monday. CS&E made the lowest of three bids received for the repairs.
Washington was optimistic that the repaired biomass boiler would be “up and plugged in and ready to go in two weeks.”
Tarr told board members who expressed concerns about supply-chain delays and labor shortages that CS&E had assured him it had enough tubes and workers to complete the job.
Mike Crowley can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at mcrowley@meadvilletribune.com.