VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board on Monday unanimously approved the hiring of Zachary Cowher as assistant principal and athletic director at Cochranton Junior-Senior High.

Cowher comes to the district from Warren City School District, according to Superintendent Tom Washington. He was previously a career and technical education teacher at Warren G. Harding High in Warren.

“He has a very strong robotics background, is in the Army Reserves,” Washington told the board in introducing Cowher, who was among audience members attending the board meeting. “We’re excited to what he’s going to bring to Cochranton and to our school district.”

Cowher’s resume, which is available online, describes him as an artillery sergeant in the Pennsylvania National Guard.

Cowher will fill vacancies left open by the resignation of Scott McCurdy. Earlier this year, the board approved McCurdy’s resignation effective Feb. 18.