VERNON TOWNSHIP — The bad news for property owners in Crawford Central School District is that a plan that would effectively raise taxes by 4.4 percent appears set to be approved next week with little dissent. The good news, district officials stressed Monday, is that due largely to more money coming in from the state, the increase would mean just $10.50 more in property taxes next year for the average taxpayer.
The state funding expected to soften the blow of the anticipated property tax increase comes from two sources: a higher-than-usual homestead exclusion for property owners and more than the usual amount of state subsidies for the district.
Since board members approved a preliminary budget last month, the budget’s projection of state funding has increased by $734,000, Business Manager Guy O’Neil told board members.
The projection depends on final numbers to be determined by the state Legislature, O’Neil cautioned.
“The legislators are fighting over how much money to get to the schools,” he told the board. “In fact, we have a formula that drives that figure based on what the legislators are arguing about.”
While the ultimate amount the state allocates to school districts won’t be known until after Crawford Central votes on its final budget at its June 27 meeting, O’Neil said it seems clear the amount will be significantly more than what districts typically receive.
Crawford Central’s 2022-23 budget projects expenses of $67.8 million and revenues of $66.2 million. But the resulting deficit is somewhat misleading, according to O’Neil, because it includes a transfer of $500,000 to the district’s capital fund.
“We may or may not do that depending on your wishes, depending on what we have in” the capital fund, he told the board.
In addition to the capital transfer, the deficit also reflects an unfunded contingency fund of $500,000 that is included in the district’s budget each year. Including the contingency fund allows the district to respond more nimbly in the event of something unexpected, such as an unexpectedly kindergarten class in the fall, according to O’Neil. Without it, such a situation would force the board to go through a much more involved process of reopening the budget.
The remaining $542,000 gap will be bridged with cash from the district’s fund balance. According to board discussions last month, the fund balance is projected to be approximately $10.4 million at the end of the current school year.
The 2022-2023 budget also makes use of approximately $4.1 million in federal COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.
For the owner of a property assessed at $30,030, the median value of properties in the district, the anticipated increase will bring annual taxes to $1,708.24 — up $72.51 from the current year. However, as Superintendent Tom Washington pointed out last month and again on Monday, the average property owner is eligible for the state’s homestead or farmstead exclusion.
Homestead or farmstead exclusions, which apply only to primary residences, are available for most owner-occupied homes and farms, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development.
This year the exclusion will reduce property taxes for eligible owners by $291.11, taking the amount actually owed by the owner of a property assessed at the median value from $1,708.24 down to $1,417.13. The exclusion amount is up $62.01 from last year due to an increase in the gambling revenues that fund it. Before jumping this year, the exclusion amount for Crawford County remained relatively steady between $223.46 to $229.54 from 2019 and 2021.
In short, the average owner of a homestead-eligible property in the portion of the district located in Crawford County will go from paying $1,406.63 this year to $1,417.13 next year.
Homestead-eligible property owners in the portion of the district located in Mercer County will also pay $1,417.13 next year, but that sum represents a decrease of more than 40 percent compared to their current rates. The steep drop comes due to a change in the formula used to divide taxes between district property owners in the two counties that the board approved in April.
The change of formula resulted in a 1.4 percent tax increase for Crawford County property owners in the district. The proposed tax hike, if approved, would add another 3 percent to that, but much of the increase wouldn’t be felt — at least for next year.
“That’s with the idea that the state funding is a lot better,” Washington said in summarizing the final budget proposal. “We also made some cuts between last meeting and now, and so that’s what we have.”
Washington offered no details on where the cuts had been made. Discussions of the preliminary budget last month projected expenditures of $67.4 million, slightly lower than the expenditures of $67.8 outlined Monday.
The board is expected to vote on the final budget proposal next Monday at 6 p.m. State law requires school districts to approve their budgets by June 30. Board meetings are open to the public and take place at the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.