Less than five months after her election, a Crawford Central School Board member is resigning her seat.
In a statement to the Tribune on Tuesday, Elyse Palmer said she emailed board President Jan Feleppa prior to the Monday meeting to inform the board of her resignation.
“I care deeply for the welfare of our students and staff at CCSD, and hope that my seat will be filled by someone who considers them with the respect and compassion they deserve,” Palmer said. “I am grateful for the opportunity I was given to be of service, and apologetic that I am not able to do the job that was entrusted to me at this time.”
Palmer said that her reasons for resigning were “extremely personal,” declining to be more specific.
Feleppa said she had received “nothing official” from Palmer regarding resignation when contacted by the Tribune late Tuesday.
A former Crawford Central School District teacher, Palmer was a first-time candidate when she ran for one of four open seats on the board last year and became one of four candidates to secure a spot on the general election ballot. She ultimately received 3,853 votes.
Since taking office at the district’s reorganization meeting in December, Palmer has attended only one of the board’s public meetings this year. That came during a Jan. 18 study session. She subsequently missed regular voting meetings on Jan. 24, Feb. 28 and Monday. She was also absent during study sessions on Feb. 21 and March 21.
The repeated absences were brought to the attention of the board Monday by Fairfield Township resident Ron Irwin. Pennsylvania’s Public School Code, Irwin told the board, allows board members to declare a seat vacant if a member fails to attend two successive regular meetings.
The code allows for “excused absences” such as those caused by sickness or “by necessary absence from the district.” Feleppa and Superintendent Tom Washington have reported no explanations for Palmer’s previous absences. Palmer did not address her absences in her statement to the Tribune.
“I am asking the board to amend tonight’s agenda to include declaring Ms. Palmer’s seat on the school board vacant,” Irwin told the board. Irwin staged a write-in campaign for Crawford Central School Board last fall, ultimately receiving 546 votes. On a Facebook page associated with the campaign, he now describes himself as a 2024 candidate for the board.
Palmer’s absence was noticed further when a controversial vote on how Crawford Central’s real estate taxes are balanced between portions of the district in Mercer and Crawford counties resulted in a 4-4 tie. The tie resulted in a proposal to change the balancing proposal being defeated.
After board member Kevin Merritt asked about the feasibility of adding the issue of Palmer’s absences to the agenda, the board moved to executive session, leaving the crowded conference room where the board meeting was held to meet privately with the district’s attorney. Upon returning, Feleppa addressed the audience.
“After being advised by our solicitor,” she said, “we do have a plan of action in place which will come to fruition in the near future.”
Feleppa declined to comment further on the statement following the meeting.