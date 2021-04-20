VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District expects to receive approximately $12.3 million in pandemic-related federal assistance over the next three years. The infusion of cash will go a long way toward improving the district’s financial situation, according to Business Manager Guy O’Neil, but not far enough.
In fact, O’Neil told the school board on Monday, the district should approve the maximum tax increase allowed without voter approval as part of the 2021-22 budget.
If nothing changes by the time the federal money is spent, Crawford Central’s annual deficit will be up to nearly $5.4 million in 2024-25, according to O’Neil. By the following year, the district’s cash reserves, currently at $17 million, will be nearly exhausted.
“We can’t go that far — we can’t go that route,” he told the board.
To avoid that possibility, O’Neil recommended the board approve the maximum tax increase allowed without voter approval for the 2021-22 school year: 1.81 mills.
Such an increase, Superintendent Tom Washington said, would mean an additional $54.50 each year for the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median value of $29,000.
At least one board member immediately expressed skepticism regarding both the need for a tax increase and the impact an increase would have on taxpayers.
Calling the annual increase Washington envisioned “not remotely realistic” for the voters he represents, Frank Schreck questioned what was being done to lower district expenses.
“Less kids,” he said, referring to the district’s declining enrollment, “a large stimulus check and you want to raise taxes. Good luck with that one in the community.”
When Schreck raised the possibility of closing one of the district’s five elementary schools, Washington said a feasibility study would be necessary before taking such a significant step.
While Schreck had difficulty imagining a tax increase, Kevin Merritt advised his fellow board members to envision where the district would be a few years down the road without a tax increase.
“If we don’t do something this year,” he said of the deficit, “it snowballs.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a preexisting structural imbalance in the district’s budget, according to O’Neil. With annual increases of about 4 percent for expenses and just 2 percent for revenues in recent years, the district’s budgetary situation has been evident for some time.
When Crawford Central last increased taxes by 1 mill in 2018, O’Neil presented a plan that projected tax hikes of 0.5 mills for the following three years in anticipation of increasing expenses. But board members have opted not to implement that plan, instead voting against tax increases in 2019 and 2020 while making up budget shortfalls by dipping into the district’s fund balance.
“It’s not sustainable,” Washington said of the annual scramble to plug the budget deficit. “We’ve been saying that all along.”
Adding to the problem this year is uncertainty, particularly regarding the amount of funding the district will receive from the state and enrollment for next year. The pandemic has led to significant increases in spending on technology and cyber-charter schools as well as costs associated with cleaning and even increased sick leave benefits allowed under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
With skyrocketing numbers of students enrolled in cyber-charter schools and the district’s own cyber offerings, expenses are up but the district’s subsidy from the state will be lower with fewer students.
“That’s a total of 373 students that we need to have come back into our district. If they don’t come back,” O’Neil said, “it’s going to increase our budget by $5.6 million.
“We can’t survive that.”
