VERNON TOWNSHIP — After more than eight years under the direction of Superintendent Tom Washington, Crawford Central School District will soon be searching for a new leader.
Washington announced his retirement at the district’s board meeting Monday. His last day with the district will be Feb. 28, though board President Kevin Merritt said that a combination of sick days and vacation time would mean Washington’s last day in the office would come sooner than that.
“They’re tough shoes to fill,” Merritt said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I’ve been outspoken against him at times, but overall he’s done a tremendous job.”
Washington thanked his staff, district faculty and employees, and board members for their support.
“This decision has not been an easy one as my journey in education has been incredibly rewarding and fulfilling, but I believe this is the right time for me to embrace a new chapter in my life,” he said, reading from his letter to board members informing them of his decision to retire. “I’m filled with confidence that the district will continue to flourish in the capable hands of my successor.”
Merritt said the board would likely begin formulating a plan to find Washington’s replacement when it meets Sept. 18. Possible courses of action include hiring a consulting firm to conduct a search, contracting for Pennsylvania School Boards Association for its superintendent search services, or hiring from within, according to Merritt.
Washington’s hiring in 2015 was the result of a search conducted for the board by Templeton Advantage LLC, a Newport-based consulting firm that assists school districts in the search process for educational leaders. The search drew 15 applicants; Washington was among two finalists brought to the district to meet residents and participate in second-round interviews.
At the time, then-board President Jan Van Tuil said that Crawford Central had not hired someone from outside the district as superintendent in more than 25 years. Washington was also the first Black person hired for the position in the district.
It was his leadership, however, that several board members focused on in offering praise following Washington’s announcement.
Board member Jan Feleppa laughed as she warned her colleagues that she might become emotional, but then turned more serious in commending Washington’s service to the district.
“The vision you have brought to this district is beyond what we ever even imagined when we hired you,” she said, “and the growth that you have inspired and developed in this district is second to none.”
Melissa Burnett echoed Feleppa’s sentiments.
“You leave us with a lot to continue to move forward with,” Burnett said. “We thank you for your dedication, your leadership, your knowledge, your wisdom — your humanity in how you were able to bring people together. The community recognized it and we definitely recognized it.
“The people that get you next are getting a great leader,” she added.
Washington did not specify his future plans, but said that a “driving force” behind the move was a desire to spend more time with his family. He recalled visiting his own father, then near death, and hearing him voice regrets about missed opportunities to spend time with family members.
“When I was leaving the hospital, I said to my wife, ‘I don’t want to die like that,’” Washington told the board. “I want to die saying to you and the kids, ‘You remember we did this, you remember we did that.’”
At the same time, Washington suggested that he won’t be leaving education behind entirely — at least in part because of the patterns of controversy that have increasingly affected school boards since early in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The presence of cultural wars and the lack of trust in public education system can lead to polarization and divisiveness among stakeholders, making it difficult to address the root causes of the challenges facing education,” he said. “I will continue to support and advocate for the advancement of public education. It will take a collective effort and a commitment to tackle the crises confronting public education effectively. By working together and prioritizing the well being of students, we can hope to create a more inclusive, supportive and successful educational system for each student.”
