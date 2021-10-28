VERNON TOWNSHIP — Raises for substitute employees in Crawford Central School District were approved by a 7-1 board vote earlier this week.
As a result, hourly wages for support staff substitutes will increase more than 50 percent and starting pay for substitute nurses and teachers will increase by 25 percent.
“Everybody should have a living wage,” board member Paula Jo Harakal said Monday during a brief discussion of the proposal prior to the vote, “and I commend everybody for coming to the table for this conversation.”
Superintendent Tom Washington introduced the proposal at the board’s Oct. 18 work session, telling the board that a wide range of restaurants, grocery stores and big box hardware outlets offered starting hourly wages ranging from $11 to $14. The district’s rate of $8.15 hadn’t changed in 14 years, he added, and difficulty attracting substitute support staff had led to increased overtime for full-time staff at rates of about $25.50 and more per hour.
“I think we need to be competitive,” Washington said at the time, “if we’re going to get people in the door.”
Board member Ross Prather on Monday pointed out that based on an eight-hour workday the substitute nurse and teacher wages work out to the same $12.50 rate as was proposed for support staff, which includes cafeteria, custodial and secretarial positions.
“I don’t think that’s anything crazy,” board member Ross Prather said. “I don’t see how we could go any lower than that.”
Board member Frank Schreck, who like Prather and Harakal did not seek re-election and will leave the board in December, cast the single vote against the proposal. Board President Jan Feleppa was absent from the meeting.
Schreck cited district budget shortfalls in explaining his opposition prior to the vote. Despite an infusion of $12.3 million in federal coronavirus relief funds over three years, the board approved a tax increase of 1.86 mills in June, Schreck noted.
“I won’t argue whether these people need or don’t need this,” Schreck said. “For five-and-a-half months beginning this year, I was told we didn’t have the money to do anything. Then the government comes out, hands us $4.1 million for three years and we still need a tax increase — but our budget’s a mess.”
The wage increase for substitute teachers and nurses raises the rate from $80 per day to $100 per day. The pay rate currently increases after 10 consecutive days as a substitute to $110 per day, which will remain the same following the increase in starting pay.
Due to the ongoing high demand for substitute teachers during the 2020-2021 school year, the district agreed to start pay last year at $110 per day for substitute teachers, knowing that the substitutes would likely remain in place for more than 10 days, according to Washington.
The increases went to effect immediately following the vote.
