The reports on school bus transportation from parents across Crawford Central School District in the early days of the school year resemble the anxiety-inducing stuff of childhood nightmares: Children left waiting at the end of the driveway for buses that never arrive; schools unable to locate buses that have picked up children but still haven’t dropped them off hours later; parents waiting — and waiting — and waiting — for youngsters to arrive after the end of the school day.
Last-minute — or simply unannounced — changes, routes that seem to be evolving from day to day, principals jumping behind the wheel when drivers weren’t available: Given the time available to get ready over the summer, parents are wondering, why have the district’s transportation services seemed so unprepared?
Frustrated by the uncertainty of the first few days, Tabitha Reagle plans to take a step she didn’t anticipate taking for several years — and for an unexpected reason.
“I’m going to be buying my daughter a cell phone,” Reagle said, referring to her Neason Hill Elementary first-grader, Madison, “so I can track her.”
Awkward transition
Reagle is not the only Crawford Central parent left wondering where their child might be in the early days of the 2022-23 school year. Such concerns coincide with the most significant change in Crawford Central’s transportation services in decades. For the first time, after decades of contracting with Meadville-based Hubbard Bus Service Inc., the district sought competitive bids for its bus services and ultimately contracted with Washington, Pa.-based GG&C Bus Company Inc., one of several regional bus companies operated by Landmark Student Transportation, the Canadian company that purchased GG&C in 2017.
Despite passionate pleas from Hubbard bus drivers who packed several school board meetings, the decision for school board members proved relatively easy as they voted 7-1 to go with GG&C in March. The five-year contract with GG&C offered the same services, newer equipment and a cost that was $5 million lower than Hubbard’s bid and $2.7 million lower than a bid from a Punxsutawney firm.
After two partial weeks of school, the transition to the new provider remains very much a work in progress — so much so, in fact, that Crawford Central has re-hired Hubbard to take over some routes to assist GG&C, according to Superintendent Tom Washington.
“We’ve hit a couple of bumps in the road with the transition,” Washington said. “Some of the things are normal start-up things we would have every year — normal start up things like getting patterns down. Some of it is the transition to the new company, certainly.”
Multiple phone calls and voicemails seeking comment from GG&C officials this week went unreturned.
Hubbard owner Jeff McFadden predicted this spring that finding enough drivers would be an issue without a significant increase in pay. Now, he said, his company is providing the buses for 11 of 19 Meadville-area fixed routes and expects to do so through December. Many of the drivers who answered his call to return to work have been driving those routes for years, according to McFadden.
Crawford Central contacted McFadden about a week before the school year began to see if Hubbard could step in. Was it an “I told you so” moment?
“Absolutely,” McFadden said, “100 percent.”
Waiting for an answer
From Reagle’s perspective, the difference between last year and the beginning of the 2022-23 school year was stark, and she saw little reason to be optimistic about improvements. Her comments came a day after Madison and other students were stranded at Neason Hill when their bus did not arrive to transport them home. Reagle learned of the situation from the mother of another stranded student. Reagle’s job offers the flexibility to deal with unexpected situations, she said, but other parents aren’t so lucky — and none of them should have to face such challenges.
“Taking her off the bus is not a solution to me,” Reagle said. “In general, from the lack of information to the lack of being able to contact them, everything about it has just been another stressor when you’re trying to start school, you’re trying to get everything ready.”
Like Reagle, Gretchen Wood cited communication as “the hardest issue” after several days of unpredictable transportation services.
“I know they’re trying to keep up with communication, but I’m sure that it must be impossible to keep up with everybody,” Wood said Tuesday. “We went through a little bit of this last year, but it wasn’t quite like this.”
Wood and her son, Zander Napolitano, a fourth-grader at West End Elementary, had spent much of the morning in their covered porch, trying to stay out of the rain. They waited 45 minutes more than usual for the van that takes Zander to West End Elementary, where he participates in a program for autistic students.
The unexplained morning wait came after a first week in which Zander hadn’t been picked up at all on the first day and arrived home from school another day after 4 p.m. despite being dismissed a little before other students at 2:15 p.m. By the time he got home, Wood said, Zander was asleep in the minivan.
A yoga instructor, Wood said that both she and her son were taking the unpredictability in stride, and she even laughed as she looked ahead to the end of the school day. “I’m crossing my fingers, hoping he gets home OK,” she said.
At the same time, she acknowledged the serious “ripple effects” that occur when transportation expectations are upended, especially for parents who lack job flexibility or understanding bosses.
Ripple effects
Such effects extend far, according to Scott McCurdy, administrator of Crawford Christian Academy. Private school students have access to the transportation services provided by the public school district in which they reside, so students at CCA and other area private schools have been affected by Crawford Central’s early transportation challenges as well.
McCurdy was careful to note that many factors have contributed to the confusion and that “certainly no one district, person or company (is) to blame.”
But at the same time, he added, “It’s definitely been a rough start to the year for transportation and worse than usual.”
In concrete terms, that rough start has resulted in late arrivals and a significant shortening of the school day “for too many students.”
“Quite frankly, I’ve got a lot of upset folks,” McCurdy said in an email. “We keep making internal adjustments to our schedule times, we’re offering extra child care, we’ve contracted an extra bus on our own expense, and we have a lot of carpooling by generous staff and parents.”
The adjustments, McCurdy added, are meant as a short-term response.
“We expect busing logistics to catch up eventually and fill the gaps,” he said.
“We certainly apologize …”
Washington was optimistic that GG&C would soon add additional drivers, allowing the district to transition from using Hubbard to cover routes that were supposed to be the responsibility of the new company. The arrangement is not resulting in additional costs for the district, he noted. Instead, payments that would have been made to GG&C are going to Hubbard.
A lack of drivers has not been the only problem, he acknowledged. When district officials learned that families with disabled children had not received timely notice of their transportation arrangements, he said, “We jumped in and tried to help.”
But that doesn’t explain why a parent like Alison Yates received a phone call in the middle of the second day of school to notify her that Chance, her fourth-grader, was being switched from a minivan to a minibus. Such a change may not seem significant to someone unfamiliar with Chance, who has cerebral palsy and epilepsy, but Yates immediately knew it wouldn’t work and decided she would drive her son if necessary, despite the fact that he enjoys riding the bus.
The steps up into a minibus, Yates explained, wouldn’t be feasible given her son’s abilities and the lap-only restraints on such a vehicle would leave him vulnerable in the event of a sudden stop.
The fact that a decision with such impact could come with so little warning left Yates feeling intimidated. On the positive side, the issue was resolved in less than a week, with Chance switched back to his usual minivan and familiar driver. Pick-up and drop-off on Wednesday went smoothly, but Yates wondered why there had been an issue at all.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things — a new company and them maybe not knowing his needs, and the first couple weeks of school. I think that all comes into play here,” she said. “However, they had all summer to prepare. I don’t understand how the ball was dropped so vastly and how it affected so many families, especially special needs families.”
Washington pointed to a similar combination of factors in addressing the “bumps in the road” encountered by Crawford Central’s school buses so far this year. Staffing, one of the main challenges, was likely to have been an issue regardless of which transportation company the district contracted with, he contended.
But the superintendent also acknowledged the practical impact that parents and students were bearing every day.
“We certainly apologize to parents that are frustrated and we certainly understand their frustration,” Washington said. “Know that we’re doing everything we can to work through everything that comes to our attention so that we can try to solve those problems as quickly as possible.”
