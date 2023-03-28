Crawford Central School Board members unanimously approved the hiring of a new principal for Second District Elementary School during their meeting on Monday.
For Kelli Trenga, accepting the position “truly feels full circle.”
When Trenga was a child, her mother would take her to Second District to watch Jack Hyland, her grandfather, teaching physical education there, Trenga recalled after the meeting.
“I was just so amazed at his interaction with the children and the rapport he built,” she said. “I didn’t realize until years later that what I was so fascinated with was his ability to connect with the students.”
Trenga fills the position vacated by the December resignation of Kevin Harper, who had started with the district in August 2021.
“She comes to us highly acclaimed,” Superintendent Tom Washington told the board. “We’re ecstatic and excited to have her join our staff.”
Trenga was previously the director of PENNCREST Cyber Academy, the online program she started at PENNCREST School District. In addition to her experience with cyber schooling, Trenga taught elementary-level education for more than 15 years and earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Liberty University of Lynchburg, Virginia.
Trenga will be paid an annual salary of $103,108.50, which will be prorated for the current school year.
“I can’t wait to work with the students, staff and the Second District community,” Trenga said, “and hopefully bring a lot of positive energy to the district.”
Trenga already has extensive experience working with one member of the district’s staff: Her husband is Sgt. Vince Trenga of Meadville Police Department, who serves as the Crawford Central school safety officer.
