VERNON TOWNSHIP — Amy Oviatt, a parent of three Crawford Central School District students, addressed Crawford Central board members Monday, recounting what she described as a stomach-turning moment that she observed in her role as a paraprofessional at Meadville Area Middle School.
The moment came during recent school safety training. As the training began, the teacher in the classroom Oviatt was working in told students to quiet down so that everyone could hear speakers in the hallway. The system in the classroom, Oviatt told the board, didn’t work.
“But what really made my stomach turn,” Oviatt said Monday of the recent safety training, “was that a student rose (sic) their hand, and said to the teacher, ‘So if it wasn’t a drill and we weren’t quiet and we didn’t hear it, does that mean we would all be in here and just get killed?’”
It’s an issue Oviatt has raised before. In fact, it’s an issue that has become a recurring point of contention, with Oviatt on one side and Crawford Central Superintendent Tom Washington on the other. As Washington has emphasized that the problem is being addressed, Oviatt has repeatedly addressed board members to remind them that the problem has not yet been fixed.
Just before the beginning of the 2022-23 school year in August, she called on board members to prioritize the issue of phones and overhead speakers that weren’t working at multiple schools — and, she claimed, hadn’t been working since the previous school year.
She returned in September and reminded board members of the April shooting at Erie High School that left a 15-year-old wounded in the thigh and abdomen. While she had been told by that time that Crawford Central’s nonfunctioning phones were being addressed, she added, “They’re still not working.”
The situation, Oviatt continued, left some teachers unable to use classroom phones to contact 911 or the school nurse in an emergency.
In an interview after Oviatt’s September comments, Superintendent Washington said the district was addressing problems with its phones.
“They need to be replaced — they’re aged,” Washington said. In fact, he added, finding replacement parts for the system has become increasingly difficult.
The replacement process was slowed, however, when an initial request for bids resulted in only “one or two” unappealing responses, leading Washington to seek permission from the board to issue a reworked call for bids.
And despite the aging phone system’s shortcomings, Washington insisted, teachers “do have means of communicating to principals — they have walkie-talkies and things of that nature. They still have means to call and get in touch with people.”
After Oviatt’s comments Monday, Washington immediately offered a response to the board.
“We have a plan — this is being fixed,” he said. “We’ve shared that with the board as well as with the teacher’s union, so I just want to make sure we understand that there is a plan that is a fix and they have started working on those things as well.”
