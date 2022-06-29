VERNON TOWNSHIP — When Crawford Central School Board member Kevin Merritt cast one of two votes against the district’s 2022-23 budget Monday, it wasn’t because he opposed the 3 percent property tax increase that came with it.
Merritt’s “no” vote, which he described as a protest vote, came down to a matter of $5 — the amount charged to each district resident 18 and over through the district’s per capita tax.
While some might celebrate the elimination of any tax, even one so small, Merritt was in no mood to celebrate when he spoke with The Meadville Tribune a few days before the board was set to vote on the budget.
“I’m really burnt up about the per capita tax,” Merritt said with regard to the impending elimination.
A primary source of his ire was the way in which the tax was eliminated.
“We weren’t told,” Merritt said. “If you didn’t look at your budget, you didn’t know that.”
And while the board’s vote on the budget was a tacit approval of eliminating the per capita tax that had been left out, Merritt said that’s not how the process should work.
“We didn’t have any open discussion,” he said.
What discussion did take place occurred at the board’s June 20 meeting as members considered the final budget proposal. When Merritt raised the issue, he and Business Manager Guy O’Neil went back and forth on the topic for several minutes, offering sharply contrasting characterizations of the per capita tax and how it is administrated.
“It’s one of the easiest to collect,” Merritt said at one point.
“No, it’s one of the hardest to collect,” O’Neil countered.
The problem, O’Neil explained, is that keeping track of who turns 18, who moves away and who moves into a municipality has landed in the laps of the elected tax collectors in each municipality. While county officials have a list of who who should be billed for the per capita tax, O’Neil suggested that the list is not accurate — and Merritt disagreed.
“The county is still maintaining the rolls,” he said.
“They don’t maintain them,” O’Neil replied, “they just keep the ones they have. There’s no one doing the work.”
Joe Galbo, chief assessor for Crawford County, acknowledged that the process of administering per capita taxes has changed in the last decade with the elimination of elected per capita assessors who tracked those eligible for the tax.
Having a single person to go house to house would be a better way to ensure accuracy, Galbo said in an interview Monday, but many municipalities lacked per capita assessors even before the positions were eliminated. Since then, teamwork between county staff and the municipal tax collectors has enabled the ongoing administration of the tax.
“The tax collectors continue to maintain the rolls and will continue to maintain the rolls for the county, who still does collect the per capita tax, and the townships, who by and large collect it,” Galbo said.
Moments later, however, he modified his characterization of the role the county’s Assessment Office plays in the process.
“We are charged by the Legislature to maintain the overall per capita list — basically, a better word would be ‘produce’ the roll,” Galbo said. “So with regard to maintaining it, that previously had been these local elected per capita assessors. As I said, that duty de facto fell upon the local tax collectors, who are in charge of mailing the bills out.”
Galbo described the school district’s decision to eliminate its per capita tax as “unusual,” particularly given the fact that “they themselves were not really doing anything other than reaping the benefit.”
The benefit, Merritt noted, is easily quantifiable.
The $5 tax is relatively minor for individuals, but it adds up for the district — to about $64,000 annually. What’s more, Merritt said, that figure could have been doubled. State law allows school districts to collect two $5 per capita taxes, but Crawford Central was only collecting one.
The $64,000 that the district was collecting is less than one-tenth of 1 percent of the district’s overall operating budget of $67.8 million for 2022-23. Still, Merritt said, it’s revenue that has to be made up either in expenditure cuts or increased revenue elsewhere.
At a time when board members have repeatedly heard members of the public call for decreased class sizes, $128,000 in annual revenue from $10 in per capita taxes per adult resident could be useful, even if the cost of levying the tax eats into that revenue by about $11,000.
The most likely source of revenue to make up for the eliminated per capita taxes, according to Merritt, is the district’s property owners. Part of what makes the per capita tax appealing to Merritt is the fact that it’s spread over every adult in the district, not just property owners.
There’s a better way to give property owners a break, according to O’Neil, especially given what he portrayed as the less-than-ideal administration of the per capita tax rolls.
“It’s an inefficient system,” O’Neil told school board members during their budget discussion last week. “It’s also a nuisance tax to everybody that pays property tax. I mean, if you go up 3 percent (on the property tax rate), at least you could give them a $5 break so they don’t have to pay that tax, and put a stamp on it, and a check.”
