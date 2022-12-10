VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School Board will have a new leader when it meets next year.
Kevin Merritt of Cochranton was elected board president by a 5-4 vote at the board’s reorganization meeting earlier this week.
Merritt replaces Jan Feleppa, who had served as board president since December 2015. Feleppa was again nominated for the position during the board’s Monday meeting, but the nomination failed with only four votes in favor prior to Merritt being elected.
“It’s kind of exciting,” Merritt said in a phone interview Friday. “I know there’s a lot of tough issues facing districts today and a lot of groups are out, not stirring up the commotion, but watching. It’s going to be an interesting year.”
Merritt did not anticipate the change resulting in radical changes, but said that he might offer “different vision and insight.”
“We’ve had good leadership under Jan,” he said.
In addition to Merritt himself, board members John Amato, Bryan Miller, Jeff Rose and Delwood Smith voted for Merritt. Smith, who nominated Merritt for the position, declined to comment when reached by the Tribune on Friday. Feleppa, Melissa Burnett, Holly Chatman and Ryan Pickering voted against, having previously supported Feleppa’s nomination.
Part of the board’s leadership continues. Vice President Melissa Burnett, first elected to the position a year ago, was re-elected by a 6-3 vote. Merritt, Rose and Smith opposed Burnett’s nomination. Rose was also nominated for the position.
Merritt comes to the position with previous experience. During a decade of service on PENNCREST School Board in the 1990s, he spent six years as board president before moving to Crawford Central, where he soon was elected to the board in 1999. He did not seek re-election after that term, but rejoined the board upon running again in 2019.
With regard to priorities for 2023, Merritt said the district’s $67.8 million budget “is the big one.”
That position is nothing new: Merritt, who is consistently among the most active board members at public meetings, has been vocal the past two spring budget seasons in his concern over the “financial cliff” the district faces when more than $12 million in federal pandemic relief funds is exhausted. His concern was so strong, in fact, that in 2021 he argued unsuccessfully to have the board raise taxes by 2.16 mills — the maximum allowed — instead of the 1.81 mills that was ultimately approved.
“I kind of went quiet over the summer with the financial cliff we’re going to be facing — it’s still there, it didn’t go away,” Merritt said. “We need to, as a board, sit down and work with the administration to say, what are we doing to curtail and fix the deficit that’s going to be coming.”
While the board has options about how to address the situation, Merritt said that it’s already clear that tax increases won’t be enough. Even if the board approved the maximum increases allowed for consecutive years — “Not that I would want to go that high,” he said — it would not be enough to eliminate the expected deficit.
Given the pressing financial concerns, Merritt said he hopes to see the board more actively involved in budget formulation “rather than just PowerPoints” that they passively absorb. It’s a point he said he had already raised in meeting with Superintendent Tom Washington on Thursday.
“That’s the biggest key I can see at this point,” he said. “I’m willing to do what we have to as a district with Mr. Washington and both the teachers’ union and support unions to make sure we maintain quality education at the best level we can keep it at.”
