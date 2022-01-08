Snow days are a thing of the past for Crawford Central School District, as Superintendent Tom Washington announced the use of "Flexible Instruction Days" for school closures caused by inclement weather.
In a memo published on the school district's Facebook group, Washington said students should now take their laptops home on a daily basis during winter months to make remote learning possible on days when weather would shut down schools.
"By using Flexible Instruction Days, the district can maintain student instruction without disruption to the school calendar," Washington wrote. "The district is able to count the day as a regular day and not have to make it up."
Decisions on the closing of school will be made either by 5:30 a.m. or 7:30 a.m. if a two-hour delay is called first.
During Flexible Instruction Days, students are to log into their classes at their normal starting time each day and take part in any synchronous instruction as scheduled by the classroom teacher. Students will be required to complete work and assignments as per usual, and teachers will provide instruction and be available during synchronous class time through email.
Washington said anyone in need of special accommodations or if extenuating circumstances arise, they should contact their child's teacher. Students who are absent during a Flexible Instruction Day will be required to make up missed work as assigned.
"We recognize that the decision to provide remote learning may impact families' lives and schedules," Washington wrote. "For our students and staff, it allows continued daily engagement and instruction without disruption to the school calendar."
Crawford Central follows PENNCREST School District in utilizing Flexible Instruction Days. PENNCREST baked the use of those days into their school calendar for the 2021-22 school year.
A call to Conneaut School District Superintendent Jarrin Sperry about whether Conneaut may adopt or already has similar plans to use Flexible Instruction Days was not returned Friday.
