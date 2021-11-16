VERNON TOWNSHIP — Crawford Central School District appears set to approve a $4 million contract with its technology management provider.
The district’s Board of Directors on Monday discussed a proposed five-year contract with Coraoplis-based Questec Inc. that would run from the 2022-23 school year through 2026-27. The board will vote to approve the contract at its Nov. 22 meeting.
Superintendent Tom Washington recommended the board approve the contract, saying the company has done a “great job” at a time when the importance of technology in education has never been clearer. The COVID-19 pandemic, he reminded board members, led the district to expand its use of laptop devices to even the youngest students, so that now every student, teacher, administrator and office in Crawford Central has a district-issued laptop or computer.
“They do a great job of helping us keep things afloat,” Washington said before offering a metaphor for the company’s management of the district’s technology infrastructure. “They are the people who construct the highway on which we drive all the information, and that’s vital to what we do.”
The contract calls for a payment of $766,488 for the first year, the same amount as the current year, with increases of 2 percent for each subsequent year, culminating in a payment of $829,671 in 2026-27.
The contract provides the district with an eight-member technology staff consisting of a director, two analysts, an engineer and four tech specialists.
The fourth tech specialist position was approved by the board in January, largely in response to the pandemic, bringing the cost of the current five-year contract with Questec to approximately $2.8 million.
No board member voiced any objection to the proposed contract following Washington’s endorsement.
