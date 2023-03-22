VERNON TOWNSHIP — After years of shrinking enrollment and staffing numbers, and with federal pandemic relief ending, Crawford Central School District officials on Monday projected a continued growth in expenses that Superintendent Tom Washington said makes board action necessary.
The form that action takes — increased taxes, extensive use of district reserve funds and potential building closures were among the possibilities raised — will likely be determined in board discussions over the next few months.
“I think we’re going to have some difficult decisions coming up,” Washington said after a 40-minute presentation and discussion of the district’s budget outlook.
Business manager Guy O’Neil began his presentation with the shrinkage: In the span of just seven years, Crawford Central’s enrollment has dwindled from 3,687 to 3,132, a drop of 15 percent. State projections show the trend picking up speed. By the 2027-28 school year, according to those predictions, district enrollment will be down to 2,740, a drop of 26 percent since 2016-17.
Shrinkage of the district’s staffing levels has kept pace with the decline in enrollment, according to O’Neil. Seven years ago, there were 467 employees, 302 of them teachers. This year, the district employs 418 people, including 263 teachers, an overall reduction of 10.5 percent and a 12.9 percent decrease in the number of teachers.
Also shrinking is the district’s debt. Payments will total $5.8 million for the current school year, $5.6 million next year and $4.7 million for 2024-25 before plummeting to about $180,000 for the next two years, at which point the district’s current debt will have been paid off.
The primary short-term financial challenge comes in the form of what Washington called a “financial cliff” that will be felt in the budget for the 2024-25 school year as federal pandemic aid ends but the district’s debt payments remain high.
The $69.9 million preliminary budget that O’Neil presented for the next school year is up from $67.8 million for the current year but lower than the $70.9 million budget approved in 2021.
The preliminary 2023-24 budget comes with a deficit of just under $450,000. Since the deficit is less than the $500,000 contingency fee included in the budget, O’Neil told the board that he considered the preliminary 2023-24 budget to be balanced.
In 2024-25, however, the loss of federal pandemic aid will result in a deficit of about $3.1 million. Making up that deficit from the district’s fund balance would bring its reserve funds down to $7.8 million, O’Neil told the board.
Recalling tax increases of 3.5 percent and 3 percent over the past two years, Washington reminded board members of past plans to continue such incremental increases for two more years. But he also pointed out that an important factor had changed: Instead of the expected annual increase in state funding of about 2 percent, Crawford Central received an increase of nearly 8 percent last year and expects about the same this year.
Board member Jeff Rose said the increase in state funding should impact the board’s plans to raise property tax rates another 3.25 percent this year and next, particularly given the economic downturn that has led to significant inflation.
“Everybody just took a 12 percent haircut — at least, everybody did,” Rose said, as board member Holly Chatman expressed agreement. “It’s not great times out there.”
In contrast to Rose’s openness to a combination of a smaller tax increase than planned and use of some of the district’s reserve funds, board member John Amato expressed an unwillingness to support any tax increase whatsoever.
“Me, personally,” he said, “I can’t raise taxes.”
Most important among the reasons for Amato’s opposition was the effect any increase would have on household budgets, particularly seniors. But another important factor concerned what he saw as the positive effect a lower fund balance would have on board members making future decisions.
A month after board members approved a feasibility study to examine the district’s building usage and options for the future, Amato described tough decisions on the district’s near horizon — for instance, the potential closure of a Meadville-area elementary school. In that context, he argued, intentionally lowering the district’s fund balance by using it to bridge the expected 2024-25 budget deficit could have the positive effect of leaving board members with little wiggle room as they confront such decisions.
“I’ve seen it — you go through something like we’re getting ready to do, but nobody’s got the stomach to make it go forward,” Amato said. “My biggest fear is that we go through that process and then because we’ve covered it with taxes, we say, ‘Well, we really don’t have to close a building.’”
For the owner of a property assessed at the district’s median assessed value of $30,030, the current property tax rate of 13 mills results in annual taxes of $1,708.24. A 3.25 percent increase would bring that up to $1,763.43, an increase of $55.19 each year.
The board is expected to continue budget discussions at it April 11 work session.
