VERNON CENTRAL — Crawford Central School District Superintendent Tom Washington on Monday recommended that the district reapprove its existing health and safety plan for another six months.
Citing low numbers of COVID-19 cases, Washington said it makes sense to keep following the plan approved last summer, which recommends but does not require masks in district buildings.
“We have seen a significant drop-off inside the buildings as well as the county,” Washington said. “Our recommendation is that we still leave it. We highly recommend that you wear your mask.”
Washington and five of seven board members seated around a conference table were wearing masks during the meeting, which lasted about 65 minutes. Board members Elyse Palmer and Delwood Smith were absent.
Since peaking at 40 in mid-January, the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff as reported weekly by Crawford Central has fallen sharply — to 26 for the week ending Jan. 21 and nine the following week. This month, the district reported six cases over the previous week on Feb. 4 and three on Feb. 11. On Monday, the district announced there had been four cases last week. Since Jan. 24, the highest number of weekly cases in a single district school was three, which happened at Neason Hill Elementary last week and at First District Elementary late last month.
Washington’s advice came after two members of the public offered opposing views regarding the ongoing debate of coronavirus mitigation efforts in the district. Both men have consistently addressed the board in recent months.
Meadville Area Senior High parent Robert Conley urged the board to take advantage of the drop in COVID cases by seeking up-to-date input from local medical experts and revising the district’s health and safety plan. Conley specifically called for a plan that is more finely tuned to changing circumstances rather than the limited options offered by the current plan.
“A policy where the only options are quarantine or closure does not have layered protection,” Conley said. “Now that we have the time, we can do the work to make a better policy to fit our circumstances.”
Cochranton resident Ron Irwin, who has criticized the statewide school mask mandate that was in effect for much of the fall and questioned the effectiveness of both masks and vaccinations, focused on logistics in his address to the board. More district stakeholders would be able to offer their input at board meetings, he said, if the meetings occurred later in the evening instead of beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the third and fourth Monday of each month.
“What I actually wanted to ask is that it be considered to adjust the time on these meetings for people to be able to get out of work, get home, get supper, make sure the kids are where they need to be before the meeting,” Irwin said. “Six or 6:30 would be a lot better to have more parents able to attend and express their feelings and what they feel is the guidance that we want to take and do here.”
Board member Ryan Pickering followed up on Conley’s call for adding a graduated or tiered response to changing levels of COVID cases. Under such a plan, if case levels were to increase significantly, the district could establish a point at which masks would again become mandatory in hopes of moderating the spread before building closures become necessary. Pickering, who was elected in November and thus not part of formulating the current plan, asked about the advice the district had received regarding such a tiered response plan.
“I think everybody’s advice is going to say have a tiered system,” Washington replied. “That could be something we could discuss if it got to the point where we were going to close, but our numbers have never gotten there.”
The board is expected to vote on the unchanged health and safety plan when it meets Monday at 5:30 p.m. at the Instructional Support Center, 11280 Mercer Pike.